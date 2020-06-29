Log in
Pfizer : Statement on Facebook Advertising Boycott

06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Contacts:

Media Relations: Sally Beatty 1 (347) 330 7867

Sally.beatty@pfizer.com

Investor Relations: Ryan Crowe 1 (212) 733 8160

Ryan.crowe@pfizer.com

Pfizer Statement on Facebook Advertising Boycott

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 -- Pfizer issued a statement today in response to the proposed #StopHateForProfit boycott of Facebook advertising properties:

Today, we announced that we will be removing all of our advertising from Facebook and Instagram for the month of July. For us, it's clear that to live our value of Equity, demonstrating respect for all people and making it clear that any hate speech is unacceptable, we must speak up and take action.

"At Pfizer, our Equity Value is core to who we are as a company, and all forms of hate speech go against that value," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO. "Today, we are asking Facebook to take proactive steps to ensure their platforms are safe and trusted spaces for all."

We are calling on Facebook to continue listening to the concerns of the #StopHateForProfit movement and take action on their product recommendations.

We intend to continue a dialogue directly with Facebook, to emphasize how these issues impact our ability to advertise on the platform, and hope that we can be a part of a solution that addresses these issues.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website atwww.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on

www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube andlike us onFacebook at

Facebook.com/Pfizer.

###

Disclaimer

Pfizer Inc. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:01 UTC
