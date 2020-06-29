Contacts:

Pfizer Statement on Facebook Advertising Boycott

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 -- Pfizer issued a statement today in response to the proposed #StopHateForProfit boycott of Facebook advertising properties:

Today, we announced that we will be removing all of our advertising from Facebook and Instagram for the month of July. For us, it's clear that to live our value of Equity, demonstrating respect for all people and making it clear that any hate speech is unacceptable, we must speak up and take action.

"At Pfizer, our Equity Value is core to who we are as a company, and all forms of hate speech go against that value," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO. "Today, we are asking Facebook to take proactive steps to ensure their platforms are safe and trusted spaces for all."

We are calling on Facebook to continue listening to the concerns of the #StopHateForProfit movement and take action on their product recommendations.

We intend to continue a dialogue directly with Facebook, to emphasize how these issues impact our ability to advertise on the platform, and hope that we can be a part of a solution that addresses these issues.

