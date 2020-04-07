Pfizer : to Hold Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format due to continued public health concerns related to coronavirus / COVID-19, and to support the health and well-being of our shareholders and other meeting participants. The previously announced date and time of the meeting, April 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, will not change. Shareholders can find additional details regarding participation in the 2020 Annual Meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/2802277443. The password for the meeting is PFE2020.

As described in the proxy statement and/or supplemental proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting, shareholders are able to participate if:

They were registered shareholders as of the close of business on February 25, 2020.

They hold a legal proxy for the 2020 Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting, you will need to enter the 15-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or the notice that was previously received.

Guests may participate in a listen-only mode. No control number is required.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year at: https://investors.pfizer.com/events-andpresentations/default.aspx.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients’ lives®

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable healthcare around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200407005810/en/