MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 06/01 04:10:00 pm
35.46 USD   -7.15%
06:26aPFIZER : to Invest $500 Million in Biotech Companies
DJ
06:01aPFIZER : Establishes New Program to Support Continued Biotechnology Innovation
BU
06/01Stocks rise on recovery hopes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pfizer : to Invest $500 Million in Biotech Companies

06/02/2020 | 06:26am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Pfizer Inc. will invest $500 million in clinical-stage biotechnology companies, the New York City-based pharmaceutical company said Tuesday.

The program, Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, will make non-controlling equity investments in public biotech companies will small to medium market capitalizations. Pfizer will focus on companies in internal medicine, oncology and vaccines, among other disciplines.

Companies in the program would gain access to Pfizer resources for research, development and manufacturing.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER LIMITED -0.89% 4013.65 End-of-day quote.-4.98%
PFIZER, INC. -7.15% 35.46 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 46 506 M - -
Net income 2020 11 419 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 88 300
Free-Float 59,1%
Chart PFIZER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pfizer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 41,47 $
Last Close Price 35,46 $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Bourla Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Frank A. D'Amelio Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Business Operations
Lidia L. Fonseca Executive VP, Chief Digital & Technology Officer
W. Don Cornwell Independent Director
Suzanne Nora Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER, INC.-9.49%196 974
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.90%387 786
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.96%295 188
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.52%200 817
NOVARTIS AG-9.65%190 248
ABBVIE INC.2.44%159 844
