Pfizer : to Invest $500 Million in Biotech Companies

By Matt Grossman



Pfizer Inc. will invest $500 million in clinical-stage biotechnology companies, the New York City-based pharmaceutical company said Tuesday.

The program, Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative, will make non-controlling equity investments in public biotech companies will small to medium market capitalizations. Pfizer will focus on companies in internal medicine, oncology and vaccines, among other disciplines.

Companies in the program would gain access to Pfizer resources for research, development and manufacturing.

