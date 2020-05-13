Save the Date: Pfizer Announces New Date of September 14, 2020 for Rescheduled Investor Day

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that it will be holding its rescheduled Investor Day on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Pfizer postponed its Investor Day, originally scheduled for March 31, 2020, due to health and safety concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information on registering for in-person or virtual attendance will be provided at a later date. A live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.pfizer.com/investors at the time of the meeting. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on www.pfizer.com/investors following the conclusion of the event.

