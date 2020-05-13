Log in
Pfizer, Inc.    PFE

PFIZER, INC.

(PFE)
Save the Date: Pfizer Announces New Date of September 14, 2020 for Rescheduled Investor Day

05/13/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that it will be holding its rescheduled Investor Day on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Pfizer postponed its Investor Day, originally scheduled for March 31, 2020, due to health and safety concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information on registering for in-person or virtual attendance will be provided at a later date. A live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.pfizer.com/investors at the time of the meeting. Interested parties unable to attend in-person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on www.pfizer.com/investors following the conclusion of the event.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

Disclosure Notice: The webcast may include forward-looking statements about, among other things, our anticipated operating and financial performance, business plans and prospects, expectations for our product pipeline, in-line products and product candidates, including anticipated regulatory submissions, data read-outs, study starts, approvals, revenue contribution, growth, performance, timing of exclusivity and potential benefits, strategic reviews, capital allocation objectives, plans for and prospects of our acquisitions and other business-development plans, benefits anticipated from the reorganization of our commercial operations in 2019, plans for and prospects of our acquisitions and other business development activities, including our proposed transaction with Mylan N.V. (Mylan) to combine Upjohn and Mylan to create a new global pharmaceutical company, Viatris, our acquisition of Array BioPharma Inc. and our transaction with GSK which combined our respective consumer healthcare businesses into a new consumer healthcare joint venture, our ability to successfully capitalize on growth opportunities or prospects, manufacturing and product supply and plans relating to share repurchases and dividends, among other things, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. A description of these risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results”, as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

The forward-looking statements in the webcast speak only as of the original date of the webcast. Pfizer assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in the webcast as the result of new information or future events or developments.


© Business Wire 2020
