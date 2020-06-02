Log in
PFIZER LIMITED

PFIZER LIMITED

(500680)
End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/02
4023.1 INR   +0.24%
10:52aPfizer to invest up to $500 million in public drug developers
RE
06:26aPFIZER : to Invest $500 Million in Biotech Companies
DJ
06/01Stocks rise on recovery hopes
RE
Pfizer to invest up to $500 million in public drug developers

06/02/2020 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer logo is seen at their world headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will invest up to $500 million into publicly traded drug developers to fund their treatment candidates and provide access to the U.S. drugmaker's scientific expertise.

Pfizer said it will make non-controlling investments in the biotechs with small- to medium-sized market capitalizations, but did not identify them.

The move comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has led drugmakers to delay their clinical trials testing various therapies.

Pfizer said its Breakthrough Growth Initiative program, under which it was making the investment, allows partner companies to access its research, clinical development and manufacturing resources.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Financials
Sales 2020 22 584 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2020 5 376 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,5x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 184 B 2 436 M 2 442 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 2 631
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart PFIZER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pfizer Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFIZER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4 023,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sridhar Subramaniam Managing Director & Executive Director
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Chairman
Deepak Rakheja Director-Global Commercial Operations
Milind Patil Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Navin Singhania Director-Business Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFIZER LIMITED-4.76%2 430
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.90%387 786
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.96%295 188
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.52%200 817
PFIZER, INC.-9.49%196 974
NOVARTIS AG-9.65%190 248
