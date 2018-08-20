Pfleiderer : Informacja otrzymana od akcjonariusza

Temat: Informacja otrzyamna od akcjonariusza

Raport bieżący nr 30/2018

Zarząd PfleidererGroup S.A. ("Spółka"), niniejszym informuje, że otrzymał zawiadomienie od Atlantk S.A. , którego treść przekazuje w załączeniu do niniejszego raportu bieżącego.

Niniejszy raport został sporządzony zgodnie z przepisami art. 17 ust. 1 Rozporządzenia Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady (UE) nr 596/2014 z dnia 16 kwietnia 2014 r. w sprawie nadużyć na rynku (rozporządzenie w sprawie nadużyć na rynku) oraz uchylające dyrektywę 2003/6/WE Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady i dyrektywy Komisji 2003/124/WE, 2003/125/WE i 2004/72/WE.

20.08.2018 godz.: 17:54

Luxembourg, August 20, 2018

Atlantik S.A.

6, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg,

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS: B 170.670

Pfleiderer Group S.A. Millennium Tower 1V ul. Strzegomska 42AB 53-611 Wroclaw Republic ofPoland

For the attention of: Management Board ofthe Company

Dear Sirs,

We refer to detailed terms of the buy-back program determined by Management Board of Pfleiderer Group S.A. with its registered office in Wroclaw, at ul. Strzegomska 42AB, 53-61 1 Wroclaw, Poland (the "Company") in relation to the resolution No. 24 of the Company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 11 June 2018 on the adoption of a treasury share repurchase program and the establishment of a capital reserve for the purpose of such program, announced by the Company on August 4, 2018 by way of a current report No. 27 2018 (the "Buy back Program").

Aller carefûl analysis of the detailed terms of the Buy-back Program, acting as Directors of Atlantik SA. with its registered office at 6, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 170.670, we believe that the Buy-back Program launched by the Company should contribute to the enhancement of the long-term shareholders' value. Consequently, we would like to notify the Company that Atlantik S.A. does not intend to seIl any of the Company's shares in the course of the Buy-back Program.

Very truly yours,

On behalfofAtlantik S.A.

Michael F. Keppel

Mark Vrijho

DirectorA

