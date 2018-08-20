Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Pfleiderer Group SA    GRJ   PLZPW0000017

PFLEIDERER GROUP SA (GRJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pfleiderer : Informacja otrzymana od akcjonariusza

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:06pm CEST

Temat: Informacja otrzyamna od akcjonariusza

Raport bieżący nr 30/2018

Zarząd PfleidererGroup S.A. ("Spółka"), niniejszym informuje, że otrzymał zawiadomienie od Atlantk S.A. , którego treść przekazuje w załączeniu do niniejszego raportu bieżącego.

*********

Niniejszy raport został sporządzony zgodnie z przepisami art. 17 ust. 1 Rozporządzenia Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady (UE) nr 596/2014 z dnia 16 kwietnia 2014 r. w sprawie nadużyć na rynku (rozporządzenie w sprawie nadużyć na rynku) oraz uchylające dyrektywę 2003/6/WE Parlamentu Europejskiego i Rady i dyrektywy Komisji 2003/124/WE, 2003/125/WE i 2004/72/WE.

20.08.2018 godz.: 17:54

Luxembourg, August 20, 2018

Atlantik S.A.

6, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg,

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg RCS: B 170.670

Pfleiderer Group S.A. Millennium Tower 1V ul. Strzegomska 42AB 53-611 Wroclaw Republic ofPoland

For the attention of: Management Board ofthe Company

Dear Sirs,

We refer to detailed terms of the buy-back program determined by Management Board of Pfleiderer Group S.A. with its registered office in Wroclaw, at ul. Strzegomska 42AB, 53-61 1 Wroclaw, Poland (the "Company") in relation to the resolution No. 24 of the Company's Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 11 June 2018 on the adoption of a treasury share repurchase program and the establishment of a capital reserve for the purpose of such program, announced by the Company on August 4, 2018 by way of a current report No. 27 2018 (the "Buy back Program").

Aller carefûl analysis of the detailed terms of the Buy-back Program, acting as Directors of Atlantik SA. with its registered office at 6, rue Jean Monnet, L-2180 Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B 170.670, we believe that the Buy-back Program launched by the Company should contribute to the enhancement of the long-term shareholders' value. Consequently, we would like to notify the Company that Atlantik S.A. does not intend to seIl any of the Company's shares in the course of the Buy-back Program.

Very truly yours,

On behalfofAtlantik S.A.

4~yq

Michael F. Keppel

Mark Vrijho

DirectorA

/p,

Disclaimer

Pfleiderer Group SA published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 16:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFLEIDERER GROUP SA
06:06pPFLEIDERER : Informacja otrzymana od akcjonariusza
PU
06/14PFLEIDERER GROUP SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/16PFLEIDERER GROUP S.A. : revenues increased to EUR 268.8 million in Q1 2018
PU
04/11PFLEIDERER : presents results for 2017
PU
04/06PFLEIDERER GROUP SA : annual earnings release
2017PFLEIDERER : Informacja otrzymana od akcjonariusza
PU
2017PFLEIDERER : Informacja otrzymana od akcjonariusza
PU
2017PFLEIDERER : presents its strategy to be achieved by 2021 and announces detailed..
PU
2017PFLEIDERER : Exemplary branding
PU
2017PFLEIDERER GRAJEWO SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 054 M
EBIT 2018 67,1 M
Net income 2018 34,5 M
Debt 2018 329 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 17,50
P/E ratio 2019 16,81
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 553 M
Chart PFLEIDERER GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
Pfleiderer Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFLEIDERER GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Schabinger Chief Executive Officer
Zbigniew Prokopowicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Hardow Chief Operating Officer
Nico Reiner Chief Financial Officer
Michael F. Keppel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFLEIDERER GROUP SA9.04%633
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION14.97%4 309
NORBORD INC30.55%3 687
STELLA-JONES INC-12.10%2 356
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.-1.46%2 285
CORTICEIRA AMORIM5.05%1 646
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.