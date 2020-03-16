Crocs' Jibbitz (TM) Charm Personalizer Powers Sales with Digital Commerce Experience Delivered by LiveArea

NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the launch of Crocs’ award-winning Jibbitz TM Charm Personalizer , the iconic shoe brand is going to market with an innovative new digital experience designed in a creative partnership with LiveArea, a leading global customer experience and commerce services provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW).



An interactive tool integrated into Crocs’ Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform, the digital customizer is attributed to an 18% increase in average order value and a double-digit rise in UPT (units per transaction) for those consumers who interact with the tool and shop for the popular shoe charms.

Using the tool, customers can select, place, and purchase Jibbitz charms in a visual representation of Crocs clogs and sandals, personalizing shoes to show their unique style and creativity. The palette includes hundreds of charms across multiple categories, including symbols and sayings, well-known characters, emojis, food, letters and numbers, sports, and more.

“Customization is a key topic in retail and footwear today,” said Feliz Papich, Director of Global Digital Product Management for Crocs. “Our Jibbitz Charm Personalizer gives us a global platform to engage and entertain customers, and makes it easy and fun to accessorize Crocs shoes in a creative way that simplifies purchases, too.”

In selecting a partner, Crocs sought an agency combining design, user experience, and technology expertise to bring its vision to life online. “Working with LiveArea, we created an engaging shopping experience and then collaborated as co-development partners to integrate the experience into our global Salesforce Commerce Cloud platform in such a way that allows us to continue to innovate on the experience as we learn more about how customers interact with the Personalizer,” said Harvey Bierman, Vice President, Global Technology and Operations for Crocs.

Award-winning experience

Recently, the Jibbitz Charm Personalizer received seven AVA Digital Awards honoring excellence in digital creativity, branding and strategy. In addition to web production, graphic design, information experience, and digital marketing awards, the brand’s promotional video on the accessories was recognized in three categories, including special effects and animation.

“Bringing the Jibbitz Charm Personalizer to life has been an exciting challenge for LiveArea and plays to our strengths in elevating commerce experiences and creating more inspired customer interactions,” said Mark Moskal, Executive Creative Director for LiveArea.

