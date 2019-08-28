Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PFSweb, Inc.    PFSW

PFSWEB, INC.

(PFSW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kendra Scott Selects PFSweb for US Fulfillment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has been engaged by Kendra Scott, a Texas-based jewelry brand, to provide direct-to-consumer eCommerce fulfillment services in the United States. 

Kendra Scott jewelry is known for its unique use of color and quality materials. The success of the brand is a result of its namesake’s entrepreneurial spirit and infectious energy. What started as a simple project in Kendra Scott’s home, is now a billion-dollar, global company with a loyal fan base. The brand continues to thrive on the core values of Family, Fashion and Philanthropy, focusing on the causes most affecting their customers according to their mantra, “What Matters to You, Matters to Us.”

PFSweb’s operations business unit, PFS, will support the solution, providing fulfillment services from its Memphis-based distribution center in support of Kendra Scott’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) retail channel, particularly focusing on east coast customers.

“Wanting to build upon our success in the South, we were looking for a provider with established capability to support expansion of our operations to the East Coast. As our first out-of-house fulfillment solution, we also needed a provider who shared our vision for brand building and that we could trust to provide transparency throughout the entire operation,” said Tracey Griffin, Chief Financial Officer at Kendra Scott. “PFS checks all the boxes, including offering existing knowledge of proper handling of fine jewelry, and continues to operate as a truly collaborative partner.”

“As a fellow Texas-based company, PFS is thrilled at the opportunity to support a brand so close to home,” said Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “With this solution we are expanding on our jewelry fulfillment operations and we couldn’t be more excited to be doing so with such an amazing brand. The growth of the Kendra Scott brand is truly inspirational, and we look forward to supporting the continuation of that story into new regions.”

This multi-year fulfillment solution went live in August 2019.

About Kendra Scott:
Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes. 

About PFSweb, Inc.
PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, the United States Mint and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.

Investor Relations:
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Scott Liolios
Gateway Investor Relations
Tel 1-949-574-3860
PFSW@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PFSWEB, INC.
08:31aKendra Scott Selects PFSweb for US Fulfillment
GL
08/22PFSweb to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019
GL
08/13PFSWEB : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
08/13PFSWEB : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
08/13PFSWEB INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12PFSWEB INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/12PFSWEB INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
08/09PFSWEB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/08PFSWEB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08PFSweb Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 296 M
EBIT 2019 -0,73 M
Net income 2019 -4,82 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,49x
P/E ratio 2020 -10,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,13x
Capitalization 40,4 M
Chart PFSWEB, INC.
Duration : Period :
PFSweb, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PFSWEB, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,67  $
Last Close Price 2,08  $
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 124%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Willoughby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James F. Reilly Chairman
Joseph Farrell Vice President & MD-International Operations
Thomas J. Madden EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark Fuentes Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PFSWEB, INC.-59.45%40
ACCENTURE39.82%125 619
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES20.25%117 379
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.40%116 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.25%72 403
VMWARE, INC.-4.79%53 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group