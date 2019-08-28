Kendra Scott Selects PFSweb for US Fulfillment

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has been engaged by Kendra Scott, a Texas-based jewelry brand, to provide direct-to-consumer eCommerce fulfillment services in the United States.



Kendra Scott jewelry is known for its unique use of color and quality materials. The success of the brand is a result of its namesake’s entrepreneurial spirit and infectious energy. What started as a simple project in Kendra Scott’s home, is now a billion-dollar, global company with a loyal fan base. The brand continues to thrive on the core values of Family, Fashion and Philanthropy, focusing on the causes most affecting their customers according to their mantra, “What Matters to You, Matters to Us.”

PFSweb’s operations business unit, PFS, will support the solution, providing fulfillment services from its Memphis-based distribution center in support of Kendra Scott’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) retail channel, particularly focusing on east coast customers.

“Wanting to build upon our success in the South, we were looking for a provider with established capability to support expansion of our operations to the East Coast. As our first out-of-house fulfillment solution, we also needed a provider who shared our vision for brand building and that we could trust to provide transparency throughout the entire operation,” said Tracey Griffin, Chief Financial Officer at Kendra Scott. “PFS checks all the boxes, including offering existing knowledge of proper handling of fine jewelry, and continues to operate as a truly collaborative partner.”

“As a fellow Texas-based company, PFS is thrilled at the opportunity to support a brand so close to home,” said Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “With this solution we are expanding on our jewelry fulfillment operations and we couldn’t be more excited to be doing so with such an amazing brand. The growth of the Kendra Scott brand is truly inspirational, and we look forward to supporting the continuation of that story into new regions.”

This multi-year fulfillment solution went live in August 2019.

About Kendra Scott:

Kendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has 100 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers including Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and 600 specialty boutiques worldwide and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, the United States Mint and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .