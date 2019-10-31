LiveArea Named New Partner of the Year in 2019 BigCommerce Agency Partner Awards

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a leading global commerce services provider and business unit of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), has been named New Partner of the Year in the 2019 BigCommerce Agency Partner Awards. This annual contest recognizes agency partners that provide merchants with innovative solutions to deliver world-class online experiences.



Presented by BigCommerce, a leading eCommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, LiveArea was recognized for its innovative solutions and services that elevate commerce.

“We are honored to receive this award from BigCommerce,” said Jim Butler, Executive Vice President and General Manager, LiveArea. “It acknowledges the strength of our collaboration on client projects around the world where we apply our vast expertise working with global brands to deliver inspired interactions – a commitment we share with BigCommerce and all our key partners.”

The 2019 BigCommerce Agency Partner Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of BigCommerce executives and employees. Awards are given in 10 categories, including High-Growth Award, Headless Award, Creative Problem Solving Award, and New Partner of the Year.

“Merchants come to BigCommerce looking for an open, scalable platform to help grow their business, but many also have unique needs that require additional assistance to create an online experience that perfectly captures the desires of their customers,” said Daniel Fertig, global director of agency partnerships at BigCommerce. “Despite being a relative newcomer to the partner program, LiveArea hit the ground running, and has made an immediate business impact. We are excited about the great work it is already doing for our merchants, and look forward to watching the partnership continue to blossom in the years to come."

The BigCommerce Partner Awards recognize top performing agency and technology partners for their extraordinary and innovative work for BigCommerce merchants. To learn more about LiveArea, visit www.liveareacx.com and to see the full list of this year’s winners, visit https://www.bigcommerce.com/partners/awards/agency/

About LiveArea

LiveArea, a PFSweb business unit, is an award-winning global commerce services provider. Our comprehensive portfolio of capabilities combines consulting, strategy, design/UX, technology, and digital marketing to bring commerce to life. For more than a decade, emerging businesses, and leading brands have turned to LiveArea to grow and transform their B2C and B2B commerce channels. LiveArea has offices in Dallas, Seattle, New York City, Raleigh, London, Sofia, and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.liveareacx.com.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com.