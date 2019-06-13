PFSweb : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
06/13/2019 | 04:44pm EDT
SEC Form 3
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0104
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2. Date of Event
3. Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Butler James Joseph III
Requiring Statement
PFSWEB INC [ PFSW ]
(Month/Day/Year)
06/11/2019
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
(Check all applicable)
(Month/Day/Year)
C/O PFSWEB, 505 MILLENNIUM
Director
10% Owner
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
Officer (give title
Other (specify
X
Applicable Line)
below)
below)
X
Form filed by One Reporting
Executive Vice President
(Street)
Person
ALLEN
TX
75013
Form filed by More than One
Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities
3. Ownership
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
Form: Direct (D)
(Instr. 5)
or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
Common Stock
0
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and
3. Title and Amount of Securities
4.
5.
6. Nature of Indirect
Expiration Date
Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.
Conversion
Ownership
Beneficial Ownership
(Month/Day/Year)
4)
or
Form:
(Instr. 5)
Exercise
Direct (D)
Amount
Price of
or Indirect
or
Derivative
(I) (Instr. 5)
Date
Expiration
Number
Security
of
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
/s/ Thomas J Madden by
06/13/2019
Power of Attorney
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Sales 2019
316 M
EBIT 2019
15,8 M
Net income 2019
3,11 M
Debt 2019
-
Yield 2019
-
P/E ratio 2019
23,29
P/E ratio 2020
10,14
Capi. / Sales 2019
0,22x
Capi. / Sales 2020
0,21x
Capitalization
70,9 M
