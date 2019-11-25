PFSweb : Investor Presentation 3.7 MB 0 11/25/2019 | 06:13pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields November 2019 PFSW GLOBAL COMMERCE SOLUTIONS IMPORTANT CAUTIONS REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS The matters discussed in this presentation, particularly information regarding future revenue, earnings, business plans and goals, consist of forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and the Company's future performance are both subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is subject to the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risk factors and uncertainties are incorporated by reference as though fully set forth herein. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures including Service Fee Equivalent Revenue,Non-GAAPNet Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Service fee equivalent revenue represents service fee revenue plus the gross profit earned on product revenue and does not alter existing revenue recognition. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP as adjusted for the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization. EBITDA represents earnings (or losses) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates the effect of stock based compensation, as well as acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are used by management, analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as the calculation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) eliminates the effect of non-cashstock-based compensation, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization. EBITDA eliminates the effect of financing, income taxes, and the accounting effects of capital spending, and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible benefits, and Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates non-cashstock-based compensation and acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, which items may vary from different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue allows client contracts with similar operational support models but different financial models to be combined as if all contracts were being operated on a service fee revenue basis. The non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for or superior to our GAAP financial information. We have included reconciliations later in this presentation of the non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure. Key Stats1 TRADING DATA @ (11/14/19) VALUATION MEASURES @ (11/14/19) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (TTM @ 9/30/19) NASDAQ: PFSW 4 Year CAGR (2014-2018) Stock Price Enterprise Value $3.70 $95.2M $2.03/$6.92 $71.9M 52 WEEK LOW/HIGH MARKET CAP 39,184 0.4x AVG. DAILY VOL. (3 MO.) EV/TTM SFE REVENUE2 19.4M 5.0x Adjusted EBITDA2 $19.0M $301.6M $183.0M TOTAL REVENUE TOTAL ASSETS3 $220.8M $36.8M SERVICE FEE TOTAL DEBT3 EQUIVALENT REVENUE2 $138.6M $6.6M TOTAL LIABILITIES3 Service Fee Equivalent Revenue2 14% Adj. EBITDA2 16% ($ Millions) $229.0$235.7 $232.1$215-225 $185.3 SHARES OUTSTANDING EV/TTM ADJ. EBITDA2 78% NON-GAAP NET INCOME2 $44.4M $13.5M TOTAL EQUITY3 CASH & EQUIVALENTS3 $138.7 $20.7 $23.0 $24.4 PUBLIC FLOAT, EST. 81% STOCK TREND INSTITUTIONAL/STRATEGIC OWNER HOLDINGS $18.2$14-17 $13.7 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19E4 Source: Capital IQ Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. As of the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Reflects company guidance effective 11/11/2019. 3 WHO WE ARE PFSW is a Global Commerce Services Company. NASDAQ: PFSW PFSW manages the entire online customer shopping experience for major branded manufacturers and retailers. We do this through two business units: The Professional Services unit, LiveArea , provides services related to the digital experience of shopping online.

The Operations Services unit, PFS, provides services related to the physical experience of customer service, payment and receiving/returning product.

, provides services related to the physical experience of customer service, payment and receiving/returning product. Together, these two units provide the full range of eCommerce services that brands need to create a distinctive shopping experience. Professional Services Operations Services Strategy Creative & Marketing Platform System Order to Cash Customer Care Fulfillment & Integration Platform Distribution 4 NASDAQ: PFSW A COMPLETE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE Professional Services Operations Services Strategy Creative & Platform System Order to Cash Platform Customer Care Fulfillment & Marketing Integration Distribution • Consulting • UX Design • Site Build • Distributed Order Mgmt. • Sales Tax & VAT • Order Services • Pick/Pack/Ship • Roadmap Planning • SEO & Analytics • Quality Assurance • Robust integrations • Fraud Mgmt. • Product Consult • Personalization • Tech Selection • Email Marketing • Ongoing Maint. • Multi-currency payments • Merchant of Record • Phone/Email/Chat • Reverse Logistics Promo email Search for products and Order processed and Items are picked, packed and shipped received browse reviews confirmation received from distribution center and/or store Browse branded, custom Add items to cart, and designed site checkout Payment authorization at time of order, fraud review, and settlement upon shipment. Call to inquire on order status or ask a question about a product 5 NASDAQ: PFSW SELECTED CLIENT PORTFOLIO 6 WHY WE WIN Market experience, a complete end-to-end solution and an innovative, brand- centric approach separate us from our competition. NASDAQ: PFSW While PFS and LiveArea each compete against a variety of companies, our competitive advantages align in our combined ability to create exceptional branded digital and physical shopping experiences. Vertical expertise includes DTC and B2B brand manufacturers with a focus on health & beauty, fashion, jewelry and collectables, activewear, and premier CPG brands.

Differentiated from retail marketplaces and general merchandise retailers - everything from website design services to personalized products and branded packaging during order fulfillment.

Flexible approach to solutions that serve highly customized enterprise implementations, as well as plug and play integrations for SMBs.

Global footprint that spans three continents and enables clients to cost effectively expand into new geographies.

Innovative use of technology and software development to create products and productized service offerings which expand our market beyond traditional business process outsourcing and systems integration. 7 NASDAQ: PFSW STATE OF THE BUSINESS 2019 has been one of the strongest years of new sales/bookings in PFS history, but this year's results are offset by two unexpected client bankruptcies We now have a renewed focus on our core, proven verticals of Fashion/Apparel, Health/Beauty & CPG, which is predominantly where our new sales have been.

Also focusing on strong mid-market brands with high growth potential.

mid-market brands with high growth potential. Several new product offerings will further diversify revenue and enhance margin profile.

YTD bookings as of Q3 expected to contribute over $20 million in annual contract value with a continued strong pipeline and additional wins in Q4.

Long term service fee growth objective of 5-10%. 8 NASDAQ: PFSW STATE OF THE BUSINESS Continue to perform very well for current client base, but we've had our challenges with new client sales We have managed our costs accordingly to mitigate impact from lower sales in 2019.

Recently appointed new executive and sales leadership to revitalize growth.

Proven industry veterans are already underway with rebuilding sales pipeline.

Expect material new sales improvements in 2020.

Long term service fee growth objective of 10-15%. 9 INCREMENTAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES NASDAQ: PFSW SMB MARKET The forecasted growth rate of the SMB platform market is high due to their inherit benefits. Forrester estimates that the SMB platforms market will grow 26% annually over the next five years, reaching $3.2 billion globally by 2021 1 .

. SMB platforms are affordable, faster to implement, and still have many of the DTC and B2B features of more complex high-cost enterprise platforms. As brands pivot, opportunities open for LiveArea and PFS. Many LiveArea clients and prospects are initiating platform re-evaluation projects to move to SMB platforms while also leveraging the Amazon marketplace as a channel.

re-evaluation projects to move to SMB platforms while also leveraging the Amazon marketplace as a channel. As implementation costs are lowered, client spending on commerce services can be redirected to digital marketing and tech services to grow their online businesses.

Standard, prebuilt SMB platform integrations with the PFS Order to Cash service also creates a complete ecosystem solution that scales with client growth.

End-to-End accelerators combine LiveArea's SMB services and a standardized multi- tenant SMB offering from PFS to create a single source solution for emerging brands. 1. Source: Forrester Data: Commerce Platform Technology Forecast, 2016 To 2021 (Global) 11 NASDAQ: PFSW FULFILLMENT AS A SERVICE (FaaS) What is FaaS? FaaS enables pick-pack-ship services outside the traditional outsourcing model. By bundling our fulfillment technology, lightweight infrastructure, and operations management we create flexible, alternative fulfillment methods. What problems does FaaS solve for the brand/retailer? While each product offers its own unique value proposition, brands and retailers overall gain flexibility in their supply chain and store operations. Specific examples include: Scale during specific seasonal or promotional peak periods.

Support temporary pop-up shops with technology and services.

pop-up shops with technology and services. Enable omni-channel services.

omni-channel services. Reduce shipping time and cost, and open up new shipping options.

Improve operational efficiency while lowering the price to entry. What does PFSW gain by offering FaaS products? Our objective with FaaS is to provide strategic value to our clients and solve complex operational challenges. This value translates back to PFS in the following areas: Increase percentage of higher gross margin activity.

Enable add-on services to existing client accounts.

add-on services to existing client accounts. Increase client stickiness by enabling post-outsourcing model services if a client moves in-house.

post-outsourcing model services if a client moves in-house. Improve resource utilization on capitalized projects to fund future R&D innovations.12 FaaS: RETAILCONNECT RetailConnectSMis PFS's answer to store-fulfillment problems. With PFS fulfillment technology deployed into stores, retailers open up omni- channel offerings to their customers with minimal disruption to their store operations. Two models contingent on retailers' goals and existing omni-channel capabilities: Store Edition: PFS fulfillment technology and infrastructure is deployed inside a retailer's store to optimize the pick/pack/ship process. Retailers gain efficiency and accuracy for their ship from store and in-store pick up (BOPIS) orders. Pilot program is live for Q4 2019 in two stores for a Dallas-Fort Worth area retailer. Pilot program includes integration with their Shopify site.

PFS fulfillment technology and infrastructure is deployed inside a retailer's store to optimize the pick/pack/ship process. Retailers gain efficiency and accuracy for their ship from store and in-store pick up (BOPIS) orders. Pilot program is live for Q4 2019 in two stores for a Dallas-Fort Worth area retailer. Pilot program includes integration with their Shopify site. Depot Edition: PFS fulfillment technology is deployed into Simon retail center locations to enable omnichannel for surrounding retail stores. Retailers gain improved same stores sales and overall margins while shaving delivery times. 13 FAAS: CLOUDPICK New FaaS product increases fulfillment picking efficiency. CloudPickSMBrands is a turn-key,cloud-based order fulfillment picking solution designed to be deployed into any distribution center. With Netherlands based Pcdata as the hardware partner, the carts are manufactured by PFS with our proprietary software for a simple Wi-Fi integration. Purchase or lease the bundled pick carts and cloud-based picking software with an ongoing support contract. Could be bundled with complementary PFS services.

cloud-based picking software with an ongoing support contract. Could be bundled with complementary PFS services. Retailer Advantages:

Cart delivery in as fast as a few weeks, with very simple onsite setup. Improve pick accuracy and productivity while reducing operating expenses.

Product interest has been strong at recent industry tradeshows. Pilot clients are expected to go live in Q1 2020. 12 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW NASDAQ: PFSW SFE1REVENUE BREAKDOWN ($ Millions) Service Fee Equivalent Revenue1 Profitable Revenue Growth Driven by: $229.0$235.8 $232.1$215-225 $185.3 $138.7 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19E² Recurring FY19 Service Fee Equivalent Revenue ~65% New and expanded client relationships.

Accelerated professional services growth including benefit from acquisitions in 2014 - 2016.

Implementing new strategies to accelerate growth in 2020+.

PFS: New products (RetailConnect & CloudPick), traction from sales & marketing investments LiveArea: Leadership changes, go-to-market adjustments

2019 Business Unit SFE Revenue Outlook 2

PFS: $141-144M LiveArea: $74-75M

1. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. 2. Company guidance issued and effective on 11/11/2019 only. 16 NASDAQ: PFSW ADJUSTED EBITDA BREAKDOWN ($ Millions) Adjusted EBITDA1 $23.0 $24.4 $20.7 $18.2 $14-17 $13.7 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19E³ Adjusted EBITDA and margin expansion driven by: Emphasis on higher-margin service fee business and new products.

higher-margin service fee business and new products. Leveraging global infrastructure.

Continuous cost control initiatives and operating efficiencies.

Overcoming PFS client bankruptcies and LiveArea sales under-performance in 2019. Margin3 9.9% 11.2% 7.9% 9.8% 10.5% 7% Long-Term Margin Objective: 12-13% 1. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. 2. AEBITDA Margin reflects percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Service Fee Equivalent Revenue 17 3. Company guidance issued and effective on 11/11/2019 only BALANCE SHEET ($ Millions) Select Balance Sheet Items Dec 31, 2018 Sep 30, 2019 Cash & Restricted Cash $15.6 $13.7 Accounts Receivable 72.4 50.6 Inventories 6.1 4.1 Property & Equipment, Net 21.5 19.5 Goodwill & Intangibles 47.0 46.2 Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets - 36.3 Other 14.5 12.6 Total Assets $177.1 $183.0 Accounts Payable $47.6 $33.0 Accrued Expenses & Other 40.9 26.8 Operating Lease Liabilities - 42.0 Debt 42.0 36.8 Total Liabilities $130.5 $138.6 Total Shareholders' Equity $46.6 $44.4 NASDAQ: PFSW September 2019 Highlights $13.7M cash

$36.8M debt

Net debt position of $23.1M

Amended senior bank facility in Nov 2018. Five year agreement with improved rate structure and terms. 18 NASDAQ: PFSW INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS We are uniquely positioned as a leader in global commerce. 2019 has become a transition year, but our core strengths and value proposition remain in-tact with strong expectations for 2020. We benefit from the shift in consumer shopping behavior requiring brands and retailers to provide a seamless, brand-differentiated,high-touch customer experience.

brand-differentiated,high-touch customer experience. We operate a global footprint spanning three continents and a diversified client portfolio of brands to provide a strong foundation for growth.

We have a strong reputation for client execution and a renewed focus on our core verticals with new and energized executive leadership committed to growth.

We enjoy multiple avenues for growth and margin expansion as we implement several new initiatives and introduce technology products which require limited PFS facility, operations infrastructure and labor support costs. Professional services business Operations services business unit providing full suite of digital unit providing full suite of post- experience commerce solutions. click commerce services. 19 THANK YOU Company Contact:Tom Madden ICFO Itmadden@pfsweb.com Investor Relations Contact:Gateway Investor Relations ISean Mansouri or Scott Liolios I949-574-3860IPFSW@gatewayir.com NASDAQ: PFSW BOARD OF DIRECTORS James Reilly •BOD member since 1999 Chairman of the Board •Managing Partner of Stonepine Advisors, LLC, an investment banking firm Mike Willoughby •Promoted to CEO in March 2013 Chief Executive Officer •20+ years of business development and digital marketing experience David Beatson •BOD member since 2000 Independent Director •Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Advisors, LLC a logistics and supply chain consulting firm Monica Luechtefeld •BOD member since 2014 Independent Director •Recognized leader in eCommerce and previously held various executive roles at Office Depot Benjamin Rosenzweig •BOD member since 2013 Independent Director •Partner at Privet Fund Management LLC Shinichi Nagakura •BOD member since 2013 Independent Director •Officer at transcosmos inc., a leading Japanese BPO company, for the last 15 years Peter Stein •BOD member since 2016 Independent Director •Executive-in-residence at Lerer Hippeau Ventures, and previously Global CEO at Razorfish Robert Frankfurt •BOD member since 2019 Independent Director •President and Founder of Myca Partners ("Myca"), and previously senior portfolio manager at Steel Partners and Sandell Asset Management Mercedes De Luca •BOD member since 2019 Independent Director •CIO of Pebble Beach Company, and 20+ years experience in the eCommerce, consumer Internet and software industries. 21 NASDAQ: PFSW LEADERSHIP TEAM Mike Willoughby •Promoted to CEO in March 2013 Chief Executive Officer •20+ years of business development and digital marketing experience Tom Madden •Appointed CFO in 1997 Chief Financial Officer •30+ years of finance and accounting experience Zach Thomann • Promoted to EVP in January 2019, appointed as PFS GM in 2018 EVP & PFS General Manager • 15+ years of client services, and order fulfillment operations experience Jim Butler • Hired in June 2019 EVP & LiveArea General Manager • 20+ years of technology and digital consulting experience, most recently served as president of Intersection and former president of Isobar Mark Fuentes • Promoted to CIO in April 2016 SVP & Chief Information Officer • 20+ years of IT development, operations and client services experience 22 NASDAQ: PFSW REVENUE & GAAP FINANCIALS Why we measure Service Fee Equivalent Revenue Service Fee Revenue Service Fee Revenue represents our primary business activity across more than 160 clients

No inventory ownership required

Generates service fees based on recurring transaction-based activity and projects. Product Revenue Our Product Revenue activity relates to one client

Client requires us to take title of their inventory, and U.S. GAAP requires us to record the full value of their merchandise sold as Product Revenue

Gross profit of product revenue is therefore the best estimate of our service fees FY 18 Activity: ~$2B Client Merchandise Fulfilled $230M GAAP Service Fee Revenue or "Service Fee Equivalent Revenue" FY 18 Activity: $34.4M Client Merchandise Fulfilled $34.4M GAAP Product Revenue

$2M in Gross Profit or "Service Fee Equivalent Revenue" $230M +$2M = $232M Total Service Fee Equivalent Revenue 23 NASDAQ: PFSW RECONCILIATION TABLES ($ Millions) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA & Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2014 2015 March June Sept Dec FY March June Sept Dec FY March June Sept Dec YTD March June Sept YTD Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Cons Net Income (Loss) $ (4.6) (7.9) $ (0.8) $ (2.2) $ (1.0) $ (3.5) $ (7.5) $ (4.9) $ (2.6) $ (0.1) $ 3.6 $ (4.0) $ (0.7) $ (0.6) $ (0.7) $ 3.3 $ 1.2 $ (1.2) $ (1.0) $ (1.6) $ (3.8) $ Income tax expense (0.1) 1.5 0.5 0.2 0.3 1.3 2.3 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.2 1.8 0.8 0.6 0.8 0.6 2.8 0.2 0.3 (0.1) 0.4 Interest expense 0.8 1.8 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.5 2.3 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.7 2.8 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 2.5 0.5 0.4 0.5 1.4 Depreciation and amortization 11.5 12.0 2.8 2.9 2.6 3.1 11.4 3.1 2.9 2.8 2.8 11.6 2.5 2.6 2.4 2.3 9.8 2.5 2.4 2.5 7.4 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.1 2.8 0.8 0.9 1.2 1.1 4.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.0 3.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.5 EBITDA $ 7.8 10.2 $ 3.8 $ 2.4 $ 3.8 $ 2.5 $ 12.5 $ 0.5 $ 2.1 $ 4.7 $ 8.3 $ 15.5 $ 3.6 $ 3.5 $ 3.4 $ 7.3 $ 17.9 $ 2.3 $ 2.3 $ 1.4 $ 6.0 $ Stock-based compensation 3.1 4.6 0.8 0.6 0.3 0.4 2.1 0.5 1.2 0.8 0.8 3.3 0.6 1.4 1.1 1.0 4.0 0.7 0.7 0.9 2.2 Acquisition related, restructuring & other (income) costs 2.8 5.8 (0.8) 0.9 (0.5) 4.0 3.5 2.7 1.1 0.1 0.3 4.2 0.1 0.5 1.0 0.8 2.5 0.4 0.4 0.8 1.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13.7 20.7 $ 3.8 $ 3.9 $ 3.6 $ 6.9 $ 18.2 $ 3.7 $ 4.4 $ 5.6 $ 9.4 $ 23.0 $ 4.4 $ 5.3 $ 5.5 $ 9.1 $ 24.4 $ 3.3 $ 3.4 $ 3.1 $ 9.9 $ Net Income (Loss) $ (4.6) (7.9) (0.8) $ (2.2) $ (1.0) $ (3.5) $ (7.5) (4.9) $ (2.6) $ (0.1) $ 3.6 $ (4.0) (0.7) $ (0.6) $ (0.7) $ 3.3 $ 1.2 (1.2) $ (1.0) $ (1.6) $ (3.8) $ $ $ $ $ Stock-based compensation 3.1 4.6 0.8 0.6 0.3 0.4 2.1 0.5 1.2 0.8 0.8 3.3 0.6 1.4 1.1 1.0 4.0 0.7 0.7 0.9 2.2 Amortization of acquisition - related intangible assets 0.1 2.8 0.8 0.9 1.2 1.1 4.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.0 3.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.5 Acquisition related, restructuring & other (income) costs 2.8 5.8 (0.8) 0.9 (0.5) 4.0 3.5 2.7 1.1 0.1 0.3 4.2 0.1 0.5 1.0 0.8 2.5 0.4 0.4 0.8 1.7 Deferred tax expense (income) - goodw ill amortization - - - - - - - 0.2 0.2 0.2 (0.4) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 1.4 5.4 $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ (0.1) $ 2.0 $ 2.1 $ (0.7) $ 0.6 $ 1.8 $ 5.3 $ 7.0 $ 0.6 $ 1.7 $ 1.9 $ 5.6 $ 9.8 $ 0.2 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 $ 1.0 $ 24 NASDAQ: PFSW RECONCILIATION TABLES ($ Millions) Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Service Fee Equivalent Revenue - PFSW Consolidated Results 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total revenue $ 247,048 $ 288,269 $ 334,643 $ 326,825 $ 326,160 Pass-through revenue (37,379) (47,435) (59,783) (52,582) (61,326) Cost of product revenue (71,019) (55,587) (45,883) (38,504) (32,710) Service Fee Equivalent Revenue $ 138,650 $ 185,247 $ 228,977 $ 235,739 $ 232,124 25 NASDAQ: PFSW RECONCILIATION TABLES ($ Millions) Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Service Fee Equivalent Revenue - PFS Operations Services 2017 2018 2019 March Qtr June Qtr Sept Qtr Dec Qtr FY 2017 March Qtr June Qtr Sept Qtr Dec Qtr FY 2018 March Qtr June Qtr Sept Qtr YTD 2019 Total PFS Operations Revenue $58,236 $55,660 $52,809 $70,102 $236,807 $56,487 $56,615 $56,277 $72,356 $241,735 $53,430 $49,250 $48,515 $151,196 Pass-through revenue (9,911) (13,079) (12,488) (14,999) $(50,477) (11,800) (14,574) (15,702) (17,238) (59,314) (12,876) (11,412) (10,760) (35,048) Cost of Product revenue (10,724) (9,505) (8,995) (9,283) $(38,507) (9,316) (8,403) (8,099) (6,891) (32,709) (7,077) (5,791) (6,250) (19,118) Service Fee Equivalent Revenue $37,601 $33,076 $31,326 $45,820 $147,823 $35,371 $33,638 $32,476 $48,227 $149,712 $33,477 $32,047 $31,505 $97,030 26 NASDAQ: PFSW TOTAL REVENUE BREAKDOWN ($ Millions) Service Fee Revenue Product Revenue Pass-Through Revenue $334.7 $326.8 $326.2 $288.3 59.8 52.6 61.3 $247.1 47.4 48.7 40.7 34.4 37.4 58.7 75.3 226.2 233.6 230.5 182.2 134.4 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 27 NASDAQ: PFSW GLOBAL LOCATIONS LONDON, ENG SOUTHAMPTON, ENG SOFIA, BGR TORONTO, ON SEATTLE, WA LIÈGE, BE NEW YORK, NY RALEIGH, NC ALLEN, TX MEMPHIS, TN BANGALORE, IN LiveArea Locations PFS Locations Joint Locations 28 NASDAQ: PFSW ADDRESSABLE MARKET EXPANSION Build out of LiveArea professional services capabilities and geographic reach. $20+ Billion1 Addressable Market $5 Billion1 Continued Expansion of Commerce Services Delivery in Europe B2C & B2B Commerce Services Delivered Across All Five Major Software Platforms and Launched a Strategic Consulting Practice Acquisition B2C Commerce Services Delivered Across Three Software Platforms Acquisition Acquisitions Added Full Suite of Creative Services Added Platforms B2C eCommerce End-to-End Solutions Delivered Acquisition on a Single Software Platform Added Platforms Platform BPO Services - Order Fulfillment & Customer Care 1999 - 2008 2008 - 2014 2014 - 2015 2015 2016 1. Combination of Three Sources: A) Order Fulfillment Services in the US: Market Research Report, IBISWorld, March 2015. Includes industry services such as storing goods, receiving orders, packaging and shipping the orders to end consumers, collecting payment for orders and handling returns and exchanges B) Forrester Research Commerce Platform Technology Forecast, 2014 To 2019 (US) C) Forrester Research Digital Marketing Forecast 2014 to 2019 (US); excludes all data but search, email and social media fees 29 WHAT ABOUT ? Does PFSW compete with How is the PFS model different Amazon? than Fulfillment by Amazon? NASDAQ: PFSW How is PFS evolving to help our clients compete against Amazon? Amazon does not compete directly with PFSW, but rather our clients. The massive marketplace has disrupted the conventional online retail market by eating into our clients' direct sales and eroding their margins all from a platform they can't control. The Fulfillment by Amazon service is primarily for Amazon marketplace sellers and at Amazon, they own the customer data and experience. Our clients own their customer data which provides valuable insights allowing them to more effectively market and grow customer value. Additionally, our clients have 100% brand control to create the shopping experience that differentiates themselves from Amazon. We are working to help our clients close the gap by minimizing transportation costs and offering same/next day delivery order execution via store integration technologies. Additionally, we are helping premier and luxury brands widen the customer experience gap by offering customized content, branded packaging, gift wrapping, engraving, and other value-add services. 30 NASDAQ: PFSW BUSINESS UNIT REVENUE BREAKDOWN ($ Millions) Operations Services Professional Services SFE Revenue1 $45.8 $48.2 $37.6 $35.4 $33.1 $31.3 $33.6 $32.5 $33.5 $32.0 $31.5 $20.3 $22.1 $23.8 $21.8 $21.6 $19.9 $20.8 $20.1 $18.4 $18.6 $18.4 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 PFS 2019 SFE Revenue Guidance2: $141-144M Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 LiveArea 2019 Service Fee Revenue Guidance2: $74-75M 1. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. 2. Company guidance issued and effective on 11/11/2019 only 31 Attachments Original document

