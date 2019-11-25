Log in
PFSweb : Investor Presentation 3.7 MB

0
11/25/2019 | 06:13pm EST

November 2019

PFSW GLOBAL COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

IMPORTANT CAUTIONS REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The matters discussed in this presentation, particularly information regarding future revenue, earnings, business plans and goals, consist of forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and the Company's future performance are both subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking information contained herein is subject to the risk factors and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which risk factors and uncertainties are incorporated by reference as though fully set forth herein.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures including Service Fee Equivalent Revenue,Non-GAAPNet Income (Loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Service fee equivalent revenue represents service fee revenue plus the gross profit earned on product revenue and does not alter existing revenue recognition. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net income (loss) calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP as adjusted for the impact of non-cashstock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization. EBITDA represents earnings (or losses) before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates the effect of stock based compensation, as well as acquisition-related, restructuring and other (income) costs. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are used by management, analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as the calculation of Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) eliminates the effect of non-cashstock-based compensation, acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs (including certain client related bankruptcy costs), amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and deferred tax expense for goodwill amortization. EBITDA eliminates the effect of financing, income taxes, and the accounting effects of capital spending, and the amortization of acquisition-related intangible benefits, and Adjusted EBITDA further eliminates non-cashstock-based compensation and acquisition-related, restructuring and other costs, which items may vary from different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue allows client contracts with similar operational support models but different financial models to be combined as if all contracts were being operated on a service fee revenue basis. The non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for or superior to our GAAP financial information. We have included reconciliations later in this presentation of the non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP measure.

Key Stats1

TRADING DATA @ (11/14/19)

VALUATION MEASURES @ (11/14/19) FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (TTM @ 9/30/19)

NASDAQ: PFSW

4 Year CAGR (2014-2018)

Stock Price

Enterprise Value

$3.70

$95.2M

$2.03/$6.92

$71.9M

52 WEEK LOW/HIGH

MARKET CAP

39,184

0.4x

AVG. DAILY VOL. (3 MO.)

EV/TTM SFE REVENUE2

19.4M

5.0x

Adjusted EBITDA2

$19.0M

$301.6M

$183.0M

TOTAL REVENUE

TOTAL ASSETS3

$220.8M

$36.8M

SERVICE FEE

TOTAL DEBT3

EQUIVALENT REVENUE2

$138.6M

$6.6M

TOTAL LIABILITIES3

Service Fee Equivalent Revenue2

14%

Adj. EBITDA2

16%

($ Millions)

$229.0$235.7 $232.1$215-225

$185.3

SHARES OUTSTANDING

EV/TTM ADJ. EBITDA2

78%

NON-GAAP NET INCOME2

$44.4M

$13.5M

TOTAL EQUITY3

CASH & EQUIVALENTS3

$138.7

$20.7

$23.0 $24.4

PUBLIC FLOAT, EST.

81%

STOCK TREND

INSTITUTIONAL/STRATEGIC

OWNER HOLDINGS

$18.2$14-17

$13.7

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18 FY19E4

  1. Source: Capital IQ
  2. Service fee equivalent (SFE) revenue, Adjusted EBITDA andNon-GAAP net income are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.
  3. As of the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
  4. Reflects company guidance effective 11/11/2019.

3

WHO WE ARE

PFSW is a Global Commerce Services Company.

NASDAQ: PFSW

PFSW manages the entire online customer shopping experience for major branded manufacturers and retailers. We do this through two business units:

  • The Professional Services unit,LiveArea, provides services related to the digital experience of shopping online.
  • The Operations Services unit,PFS, provides services related to the physical experience of customer service, payment and receiving/returning product.
  • Together, these two units provide the full range of eCommerce services that brands need to create a distinctive shopping experience.

Professional Services

Operations Services

Strategy

Creative & Marketing

Platform System

Order to Cash

Customer Care

Fulfillment &

Integration

Platform

Distribution

4

NASDAQ: PFSW

A COMPLETE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Professional Services

Operations Services

Strategy

Creative &

Platform System

Order to Cash Platform

Customer Care

Fulfillment &

Marketing

Integration

Distribution

• Consulting

• UX Design

• Site Build

• Distributed Order Mgmt.

• Sales Tax & VAT

• Order Services

• Pick/Pack/Ship

• Roadmap Planning

• SEO & Analytics

• Quality Assurance

• Robust integrations

• Fraud Mgmt.

• Product Consult

• Personalization

• Tech Selection

• Email Marketing

• Ongoing Maint.

• Multi-currency payments

• Merchant of Record

• Phone/Email/Chat

• Reverse Logistics

Promo email

Search for products and

Order processed and

Items are picked, packed and shipped

received

browse reviews

confirmation received

from distribution center and/or store

Browse branded, custom

Add items to cart, and

designed site

checkout

Payment authorization at time of order, fraud review, and settlement upon shipment.

Call to inquire on order status or ask a question about a product

5

NASDAQ: PFSW

SELECTED CLIENT PORTFOLIO

6

WHY WE WIN

Market experience, a complete end-to-end solution and an innovative, brand- centric approach separate us from our competition.

NASDAQ: PFSW

While PFS and LiveArea each compete against a variety of companies, our competitive advantages align in our combined ability to create exceptional branded digital and physical shopping experiences.

  • Vertical expertise includes DTC and B2B brand manufacturers with a focus on health & beauty, fashion, jewelry and collectables, activewear, and premier CPG brands.
  • Differentiated from retail marketplaces and general merchandise retailers - everything from website design services to personalized products and branded packaging during order fulfillment.
  • Flexible approach to solutions that serve highly customized enterprise implementations, as well as plug and play integrations for SMBs.
  • Global footprint that spans three continents and enables clients to cost effectively expand into new geographies.
  • Innovative use of technology and software development to create products and productized service offerings which expand our market beyond traditional business process outsourcing and systems integration.

7

NASDAQ: PFSW

STATE OF THE BUSINESS

2019 has been one of the strongest years of new sales/bookings in PFS history, but this year's results are offset by two unexpected client bankruptcies

  • We now have a renewed focus on our core, proven verticals of Fashion/Apparel, Health/Beauty & CPG, which is predominantly where our new sales have been.
  • Also focusing on strongmid-market brands with high growth potential.
  • Several new product offerings will further diversify revenue and enhance margin profile.
  • YTD bookings as of Q3 expected to contribute over $20 million in annual contract value with a continued strong pipeline and additional wins in Q4.
  • Long term service fee growth objective of5-10%.

8

NASDAQ: PFSW

STATE OF THE BUSINESS

Continue to perform very well for current client base, but we've had our challenges with new client sales

  • We have managed our costs accordingly to mitigate impact from lower sales in 2019.
  • Recently appointed new executive and sales leadership to revitalize growth.
  • Proven industry veterans are already underway with rebuilding sales pipeline.
  • Expect material new sales improvements in 2020.
  • Long term service fee growth objective of10-15%.

9

INCREMENTAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

NASDAQ: PFSW

SMB MARKET

The forecasted growth rate of the SMB platform market is high due to their inherit benefits.

  • Forrester estimates that the SMB platforms market will grow 26% annually over the next five years, reaching $3.2 billion globally by 20211.
  • SMB platforms are affordable, faster to implement, and still have many of the DTC and B2B features of more complexhigh-cost enterprise platforms.

As brands pivot, opportunities open for LiveArea and PFS.

  • Many LiveArea clients and prospects are initiating platformre-evaluation projects to move to SMB platforms while also leveraging the Amazon marketplace as a channel.
  • As implementation costs are lowered, client spending on commerce services can be redirected to digital marketing and tech services to grow their online businesses.
  • Standard, prebuilt SMB platform integrations with the PFS Order to Cash service also creates a complete ecosystem solution that scales with client growth.
  • End-to-Endaccelerators combine LiveArea's SMB services and a standardized multi- tenant SMB offering from PFS to create a single source solution for emerging brands.

1. Source: Forrester Data: Commerce Platform Technology Forecast, 2016 To 2021 (Global)

11

NASDAQ: PFSW

FULFILLMENT AS A SERVICE (FaaS)

What is FaaS?

FaaS enables pick-pack-ship services outside the traditional outsourcing model. By bundling our fulfillment technology, lightweight infrastructure, and operations management we create flexible, alternative fulfillment methods.

What problems does FaaS solve for the brand/retailer?

While each product offers its own unique value proposition, brands and retailers overall gain flexibility in their supply chain and store operations. Specific examples include:

  • Scale during specific seasonal or promotional peak periods.
  • Support temporarypop-up shops with technology and services.
  • Enableomni-channel services.
  • Reduce shipping time and cost, and open up new shipping options.
  • Improve operational efficiency while lowering the price to entry.

What does PFSW gain by offering FaaS products?

Our objective with FaaS is to provide strategic value to our clients and solve complex operational challenges. This value translates back to PFS in the following areas:

  • Increase percentage of higher gross margin activity.
  • Enableadd-on services to existing client accounts.
  • Increase client stickiness by enablingpost-outsourcing model services if a client moves in-house.
  • Improve resource utilization on

capitalized projects to fund future R&D

innovations.12

FaaS: RETAILCONNECT

RetailConnectSMis PFS's answer to store-fulfillment problems.

With PFS fulfillment technology deployed into stores, retailers open up omni- channel offerings to their customers with minimal disruption to their store operations.

Two models contingent on retailers' goals and existing omni-channel capabilities:

  • Store Edition:PFS fulfillment technology and infrastructure is deployed inside a retailer's store to optimize the pick/pack/ship process. Retailers gain efficiency and accuracy for their ship from store and in-store pick up (BOPIS) orders. Pilot program is live for Q4 2019 in two stores for a Dallas-Fort Worth area retailer. Pilot program includes integration with their Shopify site.
  • Depot Edition:PFS fulfillment technology is deployed into Simon retail center locations to enable omnichannel for surrounding retail stores. Retailers gain improved same stores sales and overall margins while shaving delivery times.

13

FAAS: CLOUDPICK

New FaaS product increases fulfillment picking efficiency.

CloudPickSMBrands is a turn-key,cloud-based order fulfillment picking solution designed to be deployed into any distribution center. With Netherlands based Pcdata as the hardware partner, the carts are manufactured by PFS with our proprietary software for a simple Wi-Fi integration.

  • Purchase or lease the bundled pick carts andcloud-based picking software with an ongoing support contract. Could be bundled with complementary PFS services.
  • Retailer Advantages:
    • Cart delivery in as fast as a few weeks, with very simple onsite setup.
    • Improve pick accuracy and productivity while reducing operating expenses.
  • Product interest has been strong at recent industry tradeshows. Pilot clients are expected to go live in Q1 2020.

12

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

NASDAQ: PFSW

SFE1REVENUE BREAKDOWN

($ Millions)

Service Fee Equivalent Revenue1

Profitable Revenue Growth Driven by:

$229.0$235.8 $232.1$215-225

$185.3

$138.7

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19E²

Recurring FY19 Service Fee Equivalent Revenue ~65%

  • New and expanded client relationships.
  • Accelerated professional services growth including benefit from acquisitions in 2014 - 2016.
  • Implementing new strategies to accelerate growth in 2020+.
    • PFS: New products (RetailConnect & CloudPick), traction from sales & marketing investments
    • LiveArea: Leadership changes,go-to-market adjustments
  • 2019 Business Unit SFE Revenue Outlook2
    • PFS:$141-144M
    • LiveArea:$74-75M

1. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

2. Company guidance issued and effective on 11/11/2019 only.

16

NASDAQ: PFSW

ADJUSTED EBITDA BREAKDOWN

($ Millions)

Adjusted EBITDA1

$23.0

$24.4

$20.7

$18.2

$14-17

$13.7

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19E³

Adjusted EBITDA and margin expansion driven by:

  • Emphasis onhigher-margin service fee business and new products.
  • Leveraging global infrastructure.
  • Continuous cost control initiatives and operating efficiencies.
  • Overcoming PFS client bankruptcies and LiveArea salesunder-performance in 2019.

Margin3

9.9%

11.2%

7.9%

9.8%

10.5%

7%

Long-Term Margin Objective: 12-13%

1.

Service Fee Equivalent Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

2.

AEBITDA Margin reflects percentage of Adjusted EBITDA to Service Fee Equivalent Revenue

17

3.

Company guidance issued and effective on 11/11/2019 only

BALANCE SHEET

($ Millions)

Select Balance Sheet Items

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2019

Cash & Restricted Cash

$15.6

$13.7

Accounts Receivable

72.4

50.6

Inventories

6.1

4.1

Property & Equipment, Net

21.5

19.5

Goodwill & Intangibles

47.0

46.2

Operating Lease Right-Of-Use Assets

-

36.3

Other

14.5

12.6

Total Assets

$177.1

$183.0

Accounts Payable

$47.6

$33.0

Accrued Expenses & Other

40.9

26.8

Operating Lease Liabilities

-

42.0

Debt

42.0

36.8

Total Liabilities

$130.5

$138.6

Total Shareholders' Equity

$46.6

$44.4

NASDAQ: PFSW

September 2019 Highlights

  • $13.7M cash
  • $36.8M debt
  • Net debt position of $23.1M
  • Amended senior bank facility in Nov 2018. Five year agreement with improved rate structure and terms.

18

NASDAQ: PFSW

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

We are uniquely positioned as a leader in global commerce. 2019 has become a transition year, but our core strengths and value proposition remain in-tact with strong expectations for 2020.

  • We benefit from the shift in consumer shopping behavior requiring brands and retailers to provide a seamless,brand-differentiated,high-touch customer experience.
  • We operate a global footprint spanning three continents and a diversified client portfolio of brands to provide a strong foundation for growth.
  • We have a strong reputation for client execution and a renewed focus on our core verticals with new and energized executive leadership committed to growth.
  • We enjoy multiple avenues for growth and margin expansion as we implement several new initiatives and introduce technology products which require limited PFS facility, operations infrastructure and labor support costs.

Professional services business

Operations services business

unit providing full suite of digital

unit providing full suite of post-

experience commerce solutions.

click commerce services.

19

THANK YOU

Company Contact:Tom Madden ICFO Itmadden@pfsweb.com

Investor Relations Contact:Gateway Investor Relations ISean Mansouri or Scott Liolios I949-574-3860IPFSW@gatewayir.com

NASDAQ: PFSW

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Reilly

BOD member since 1999

Chairman of the Board

Managing Partner of Stonepine Advisors, LLC, an investment banking firm

Mike Willoughby

Promoted to CEO in March 2013

Chief Executive Officer

20+ years of business development and digital marketing experience

David Beatson

BOD member since 2000

Independent Director

Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Advisors, LLC a logistics and supply chain consulting firm

Monica Luechtefeld

BOD member since 2014

Independent Director

Recognized leader in eCommerce and previously held various executive roles at Office Depot

Benjamin Rosenzweig

BOD member since 2013

Independent Director

Partner at Privet Fund Management LLC

Shinichi Nagakura

BOD member since 2013

Independent Director

Officer at transcosmos inc., a leading Japanese BPO company, for the last 15 years

Peter Stein

BOD member since 2016

Independent Director

Executive-in-residence at Lerer Hippeau Ventures, and previously Global CEO at Razorfish

Robert Frankfurt

BOD member since 2019

Independent Director

President and Founder of Myca Partners ("Myca"), and previously senior portfolio manager at Steel Partners and Sandell Asset Management

Mercedes De Luca

BOD member since 2019

Independent Director

CIO of Pebble Beach Company, and 20+ years experience in the eCommerce, consumer Internet and software industries.

21

NASDAQ: PFSW

LEADERSHIP TEAM

Mike Willoughby

Promoted to CEO in March 2013

Chief Executive Officer

20+ years of business development and digital marketing experience

Tom Madden

Appointed CFO in 1997

Chief Financial Officer

30+ years of finance and accounting experience

Zach Thomann

• Promoted to EVP in January 2019, appointed as PFS GM in 2018

EVP & PFS General Manager

• 15+ years of client services, and order fulfillment operations experience

Jim Butler

• Hired in June 2019

EVP & LiveArea General Manager

• 20+ years of technology and digital consulting experience, most recently served as president of Intersection and former president of Isobar

Mark Fuentes

• Promoted to CIO in April 2016

SVP & Chief Information Officer

• 20+ years of IT development, operations and client services experience

22

NASDAQ: PFSW

REVENUE & GAAP FINANCIALS

Why we measure Service Fee Equivalent Revenue

Service Fee Revenue

  • Service Fee Revenue represents our primary business activity across more than 160 clients
  • No inventory ownership required
  • Generates service fees based on recurringtransaction-based activity and projects.

Product Revenue

  • Our Product Revenue activity relates to one client
  • Client requires us to take title of their inventory, and U.S. GAAP requires us to record the full value of their merchandise sold as Product Revenue
  • Gross profit of product revenue is therefore the best estimate of our service fees

FY 18 Activity:

~$2B Client Merchandise Fulfilled

  • $230M GAAP Service Fee Revenue or"Service Fee Equivalent Revenue"

FY 18 Activity:

$34.4M Client Merchandise Fulfilled

  • $34.4M GAAP Product Revenue
  • $2M in Gross Profit or"Service Fee Equivalent Revenue"

$230M +$2M = $232M Total Service Fee Equivalent Revenue

23

NASDAQ: PFSW

RECONCILIATION TABLES

($ Millions)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA & Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2014

2015

March

June

Sept

Dec

FY

March

June

Sept

Dec

FY

March

June

Sept

Dec

YTD

March

June

Sept

YTD

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Cons

Net Income (Loss)

$

(4.6)

(7.9)

$

(0.8)

$

(2.2)

$

(1.0)

$

(3.5)

$

(7.5)

$

(4.9)

$

(2.6)

$

(0.1)

$

3.6

$

(4.0)

$

(0.7)

$

(0.6)

$

(0.7)

$

3.3

$

1.2

$

(1.2)

$

(1.0)

$

(1.6)

$

(3.8)

$

Income tax expense

(0.1)

1.5

0.5

0.2

0.3

1.3

2.3

0.8

0.3

0.5

0.2

1.8

0.8

0.6

0.8

0.6

2.8

0.2

0.3

(0.1)

0.4

Interest expense

0.8

1.8

0.5

0.6

0.7

0.5

2.3

0.6

0.7

0.8

0.7

2.8

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.7

2.5

0.5

0.4

0.5

1.4

Depreciation and amortization

11.5

12.0

2.8

2.9

2.6

3.1

11.4

3.1

2.9

2.8

2.8

11.6

2.5

2.6

2.4

2.3

9.8

2.5

2.4

2.5

7.4

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

0.1

2.8

0.8

0.9

1.2

1.1

4.0

0.8

0.8

0.8

1.0

3.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

1.6

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.5

EBITDA

$

7.8

10.2

$

3.8

$

2.4

$

3.8

$

2.5

$

12.5

$

0.5

$

2.1

$

4.7

$

8.3

$

15.5

$

3.6

$

3.5

$

3.4

$

7.3

$

17.9

$

2.3

$

2.3

$

1.4

$

6.0

$

Stock-based compensation

3.1

4.6

0.8

0.6

0.3

0.4

2.1

0.5

1.2

0.8

0.8

3.3

0.6

1.4

1.1

1.0

4.0

0.7

0.7

0.9

2.2

Acquisition related, restructuring

& other (income) costs

2.8

5.8

(0.8)

0.9

(0.5)

4.0

3.5

2.7

1.1

0.1

0.3

4.2

0.1

0.5

1.0

0.8

2.5

0.4

0.4

0.8

1.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

13.7

20.7

$

3.8

$

3.9

$

3.6

$

6.9

$

18.2

$

3.7

$

4.4

$

5.6

$

9.4

$

23.0

$

4.4

$

5.3

$

5.5

$

9.1

$

24.4

$

3.3

$

3.4

$

3.1

$

9.9

$

Net Income (Loss)

$

(4.6)

(7.9)

(0.8)

$

(2.2)

$

(1.0)

$

(3.5)

$

(7.5)

(4.9)

$

(2.6)

$

(0.1)

$

3.6

$

(4.0)

(0.7)

$

(0.6)

$

(0.7)

$

3.3

$

1.2

(1.2)

$

(1.0)

$

(1.6)

$

(3.8)

$

$

$

$

$

Stock-based compensation

3.1

4.6

0.8

0.6

0.3

0.4

2.1

0.5

1.2

0.8

0.8

3.3

0.6

1.4

1.1

1.0

4.0

0.7

0.7

0.9

2.2

Amortization of acquisition - related intangible assets

0.1

2.8

0.8

0.9

1.2

1.1

4.0

0.8

0.8

0.8

1.0

3.3

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

1.6

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.5

Acquisition related, restructuring

& other (income) costs

2.8

5.8

(0.8)

0.9

(0.5)

4.0

3.5

2.7

1.1

0.1

0.3

4.2

0.1

0.5

1.0

0.8

2.5

0.4

0.4

0.8

1.7

Deferred tax expense (income) - goodw ill amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.2

0.2

0.2

(0.4)

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.4

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$

1.4

5.4

$

0.0

$

0.2

$

(0.1)

$

2.0

$

2.1

$

(0.7)

$

0.6

$

1.8

$

5.3

$

7.0

$

0.6

$

1.7

$

1.9

$

5.6

$

9.8

$

0.2

$

0.4

$

0.4

$

1.0

$

24

NASDAQ: PFSW

RECONCILIATION TABLES

($ Millions)

Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Service Fee Equivalent Revenue - PFSW Consolidated Results

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Total revenue

$ 247,048

$ 288,269

$ 334,643

$ 326,825

$ 326,160

Pass-through revenue

(37,379)

(47,435)

(59,783)

(52,582)

(61,326)

Cost of product revenue

(71,019)

(55,587)

(45,883)

(38,504)

(32,710)

Service Fee Equivalent Revenue

$ 138,650

$ 185,247

$ 228,977

$ 235,739

$ 232,124

25

NASDAQ: PFSW

RECONCILIATION TABLES

($ Millions)

Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Service Fee Equivalent Revenue - PFS Operations Services

2017

2018

2019

March Qtr

June Qtr

Sept Qtr

Dec Qtr

FY 2017

March Qtr

June Qtr

Sept Qtr

Dec Qtr

FY 2018

March Qtr

June Qtr

Sept Qtr

YTD 2019

Total PFS Operations Revenue

$58,236

$55,660

$52,809

$70,102

$236,807

$56,487

$56,615

$56,277

$72,356

$241,735

$53,430

$49,250

$48,515

$151,196

Pass-through revenue

(9,911)

(13,079)

(12,488)

(14,999)

$(50,477)

(11,800)

(14,574)

(15,702)

(17,238)

(59,314)

(12,876)

(11,412)

(10,760)

(35,048)

Cost of Product revenue

(10,724)

(9,505)

(8,995)

(9,283)

$(38,507)

(9,316)

(8,403)

(8,099)

(6,891)

(32,709)

(7,077)

(5,791)

(6,250)

(19,118)

Service Fee Equivalent Revenue

$37,601

$33,076

$31,326

$45,820

$147,823

$35,371

$33,638

$32,476

$48,227

$149,712

$33,477

$32,047

$31,505

$97,030

26

NASDAQ: PFSW

TOTAL REVENUE BREAKDOWN

($ Millions)

Service Fee Revenue

Product Revenue

Pass-Through Revenue

$334.7

$326.8

$326.2

$288.3

59.8

52.6

61.3

$247.1

47.4

48.7

40.7

34.4

37.4

58.7

75.3

226.2

233.6

230.5

182.2

134.4

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

27

NASDAQ: PFSW

GLOBAL LOCATIONS

LONDON, ENG

SOUTHAMPTON, ENG

SOFIA, BGR

TORONTO, ON

SEATTLE, WA

LIÈGE, BE

NEW YORK, NY

RALEIGH, NC

ALLEN, TX

MEMPHIS, TN

BANGALORE, IN

LiveArea Locations

PFS Locations

Joint Locations

28

NASDAQ: PFSW

ADDRESSABLE MARKET EXPANSION

Build out of LiveArea professional services capabilities and geographic reach.

$20+

Billion1

Addressable

Market

$5

Billion1

Continued Expansion of Commerce Services Delivery in Europe

B2C & B2B Commerce Services Delivered Across All Five Major Software Platforms and

Launched a Strategic Consulting Practice

Acquisition

B2C Commerce Services Delivered Across Three Software Platforms

Acquisition

Acquisitions

Added Full Suite of Creative Services

Added Platforms

B2C eCommerce End-to-End Solutions Delivered

Acquisition

on a Single Software Platform

Added Platforms

Platform

BPO Services - Order

Fulfillment & Customer

Care

1999 - 2008

2008 - 2014

2014 - 2015

2015

2016

1. Combination of Three Sources: A) Order Fulfillment Services in the US: Market Research Report, IBISWorld, March 2015. Includes industry services such as storing goods, receiving orders, packaging and shipping the orders to end consumers, collecting payment for orders

and handling returns and exchanges B) Forrester Research Commerce Platform Technology Forecast, 2014 To 2019 (US) C) Forrester Research Digital Marketing Forecast 2014 to 2019 (US); excludes all data but search, email and social media fees

29

WHAT ABOUT ?

Does PFSW compete with

How is the PFS model different

Amazon?

than Fulfillment by Amazon?

NASDAQ: PFSW

How is PFS evolving to help our clients compete against Amazon?

Amazon does not compete directly with PFSW, but rather our clients. The massive marketplace has disrupted the conventional online retail market by eating into our clients' direct sales and eroding their margins all from a

platform they can't control.

The Fulfillment by Amazon service is primarily for Amazon marketplace sellers and at Amazon, they own the customer data and experience. Our clients own their customer data which provides valuable insights allowing them to more effectively market and grow customer value. Additionally, our clients have 100% brand control to create the shopping experience that differentiates themselves from Amazon.

We are working to help our clients close the gap by minimizing transportation costs and offering same/next day delivery order execution via store integration technologies. Additionally, we are helping premier and luxury brands widen the customer experience gap by offering customized content, branded packaging, gift wrapping, engraving, and other value-add services.

30

NASDAQ: PFSW

BUSINESS UNIT REVENUE BREAKDOWN

($ Millions)

Operations Services

Professional Services

SFE Revenue1

$45.8

$48.2

$37.6

$35.4

$33.1

$31.3

$33.6

$32.5

$33.5

$32.0

$31.5

$20.3

$22.1

$23.8

$21.8

$21.6

$19.9

$20.8

$20.1

$18.4

$18.6

$18.4

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

PFS 2019 SFE Revenue Guidance2: $141-144M

Q1 17

Q2 17

Q3 17

Q4 17

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

LiveArea 2019 Service Fee Revenue Guidance2: $74-75M

1. Service Fee Equivalent Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

2. Company guidance issued and effective on 11/11/2019 only

31

Disclaimer

PFSweb Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
