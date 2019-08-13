PFSweb : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES
DATE OF REPORT (DATE OF EARLIEST EVENT REPORTED): August 9, 2019
PFSweb, Inc.
|
Delaware
|
000-28275
|
75-2837058
|
505 MILLENNIUM DRIVE
ALLEN, TX 75013
(972) 881-2900
N/A
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REPORT
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Executive Compensation
On August 9, 2019, the Company issued Restricted Stock Units, Performance Shares and Market-Based Shares (the "2019 Awards") to the Company's named executive officers. Except for the Restricted Stock Units, the determination of the amount of the 2019 Awards which each such individual may receive is subject to, and calculated by reference to (i) the achievement by the Company and/or a business unit thereof of performance goals measured by adjusted EBITDA and/or revenue for the 2019 fiscal year (subject to adjustment) and/or (ii) the comparative performance of the Company's common stock on NASDAQ compared to the Russell Micro Cap Index. The Restricted Stock Units and Market-Based Shares are also subject to three year vesting beginning in December 2019 based upon continued employment.
The foregoing 2019 Awards are being issued under an equity plan substantially similar to the Company's PFSweb, Inc. 2018 Stock and Incentive Plan. The shares underlying such 2019 Awards are subject to registration.
Pursuant to the foregoing, the following named executive officers were issued the following Restricted Stock Units, Performance Shares and Market-Based Shares at the maximum awards shares:
|
|
Name
|
Number of Restricted
|
Number of
|
Number of Market-
|
|
|
|
Stock Units
|
Performance Shares
|
Based Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael C. Willoughby
|
103,831
|
155,746
|
134,980
|
|
|
Thomas J. Madden
|
47,716
|
96,190
|
62,029
|
|
|
James J. Butler
|
-
|
66,533
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Date: August 13, 2018
PFSweb, Inc.
By: /s/ Thomas J. Madden
Name: Thomas J. Madden
Title: Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial and Accounting Officer
