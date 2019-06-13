PFSweb : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
06/13/2019 | 06:04pm EDT
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue.
See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
OMB APPROVAL
Washington, D.C. 20549
OMB Number:
3235-0287
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
2.
Issuer Name
and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
Butler James Joseph III
PFSWEB INC [ PFSW ]
(Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
3.
Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
X
Officer (give title
Other (specify
06/11/2019
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
below)
below)
C/O PFSWEB, 505 MILLENNIUM
Executive Vice President
4.
If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
(Street)
Line)
ALLEN
TX
75013
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction
2A. Deemed
3.
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
and 5)
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or
Price
(D)
5. Amount of
6. Ownership
7. Nature
Securities
Form: Direct
of Indirect
Beneficially
(D) or
Beneficial
Owned
Indirect (I)
Ownership
Following
(Instr. 4)
(Instr. 4)
Reported
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of
2.
3. Transaction
3A. Deemed
4.
5. Number
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and
8. Price
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Derivative
Conversion
Date
Execution Date,
Transaction
of
Expiration Date
Amount of
of
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
Security
or Exercise
(Month/Day/Year)
if any
Code (Instr.
Derivative
(Month/Day/Year)
Securities
Derivative
Securities
Form:
Beneficial
(Instr. 3)
Price of
(Month/Day/Year)
8)
Securities
Underlying
Security
Beneficially
Direct (D)
Ownership
Derivative
Acquired
Derivative
(Instr. 5)
Owned
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
Security
(A) or
Security (Instr. 3
Following
(I) (Instr.
Disposed
and 4)
Reported
4)
of (D)
Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3, 4
(Instr. 4)
and 5)
Amount
or
Number
Date
Expiration
of
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Shares
Performance
(1)
06/11/2019
A
250,000
(2)
06/30/2024
Common
250,000
$0.00
250,000
D
Shares
Stock
Stock
$
5
06/11/2019
A
250,000
(3)
06/10/2029
Common
250,000
$0.00
250,000
D
Option
Stock
Explanation of Responses:
Each performance share represents the contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock.
Subject to vesting based on meeting certain trailing 12 month financial metrics at any time through 6/30/2024.
The shares subject to the option vest as follows: 20% of the shares subject to the option vest on 12/31/2019 and the remaining shares vest 20% annually over the following 4 years.
Remarks:
/s/ Thomas J Madden by
06/13/2018
Power of Attorney
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
PFSweb Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 22:03:06 UTC
