PFSWEB, INC.

(PFSW)
  Report  
PFSweb : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

06/13/2019 | 06:04pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Butler James Joseph III

PFSWEB INC[ PFSW ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

06/11/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O PFSWEB, 505 MILLENNIUM

Executive Vice President

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

ALLEN

TX

75013

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

(D)

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Reported

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Performance

(1)

06/11/2019

A

250,000

(2)

06/30/2024

Common

250,000

$0.00

250,000

D

Shares

Stock

Stock

$5

06/11/2019

A

250,000

(3)

06/10/2029

Common

250,000

$0.00

250,000

D

Option

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each performance share represents the contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock.
  2. Subject to vesting based on meeting certain trailing 12 month financial metrics at any time through 6/30/2024.
  3. The shares subject to the option vest as follows: 20% of the shares subject to the option vest on 12/31/2019 and the remaining shares vest 20% annually over the following 4 years.

Remarks:

/s/ Thomas J Madden by

06/13/2018

Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

PFSweb Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 22:03:06 UTC
