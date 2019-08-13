PFSweb : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Each performance share represents the contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock.
These awards are being issued under an equity plan substantially similar to the Company's PFSweb, Inc. 2018 Stock and Incentive Plan. The shares underlying such awards are subject to registration.
Subject to vesting based upon the the achievement by the Company and/or a business unit thereof of performance goals measured by adjusted EBITDA and/or revenue for the 2019 fiscal year (subject to adjustment) and/or based upon continued employment.
Subject to vesting in three installments beginning December 31, 2019 contingent upon continued employment and the relative total shareholder return of the Company Common Stock as compared to a designated index.
Issuance of Restricted Stock Unit Award. Each RSU represents a right to receive one share of Common Stock. Subject to three year annual vesting beginning in December 2019 based upon continued employment and the other terms and conditions of the RSU Award Agreement.
