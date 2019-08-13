PFSweb : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Log in
PFSWEB, INC.

(PFSW)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/13 03:59:42 pm
2.81 USD   -5.70%
06:22pPFSWEB : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
06:12pPFSWEB : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
08/08PFSWEB : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13/2019 | 06:22pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2.

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C

PFSWEB INC[ PFSW ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3.

Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

08/09/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O PFSWEB, 505 MILLENNIUM

CEO/President

4.

If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

ALLEN

TX

75013

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

(D)

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Reported

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Performance

(1)(2)

(3)

(3)

Common

155,746

Share

08/09/2019

A

155,746

$0

155,746

D

Award

Stock

Performance

(1)(2)

(4)

(4)

Common

134,980

Share

08/09/2019

A

134,980

$0

134,980

D

Award

Stock

Restricted

(2)(5)

08/09/2019

A

103,831

(5)

(5)

Common

103,831

$0

103,831

D

Stock Unit

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each performance share represents the contingent right to receive one share of Common Stock.
  2. These awards are being issued under an equity plan substantially similar to the Company's PFSweb, Inc. 2018 Stock and Incentive Plan. The shares underlying such awards are subject to registration.
  3. Subject to vesting based upon the the achievement by the Company and/or a business unit thereof of performance goals measured by adjusted EBITDA and/or revenue for the 2019 fiscal year (subject to adjustment) and/or based upon continued employment.
  4. Subject to vesting in three installments beginning December 31, 2019 contingent upon continued employment and the relative total shareholder return of the Company Common Stock as compared to a designated index.
  5. Issuance of Restricted Stock Unit Award. Each RSU represents a right to receive one share of Common Stock. Subject to three year annual vesting beginning in December 2019 based upon continued employment and the other terms and conditions of the RSU Award Agreement.

Remarks:

/s/ Thomas J Madden by

08/13/2019

Power of Attorney

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

PFSweb Inc. published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 22:21:08 UTC
