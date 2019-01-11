PFSweb : Summary TogglePFSweb to Present at the 2019 Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2019

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has been invited to present at the 2019 Needham Growth Conference, which is being held January 15-16, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 16th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your Needham representative, or PFSweb's investor relations team at PFSW@liolios.com.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units - LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS Operations for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services - they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, Canada Goose, PANDORA, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.pfsweb.com.

