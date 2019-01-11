PFSweb to Present at the 2019 Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2019

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has been invited to present at the 2019 Needham Growth Conference, which is being held January 15-16, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



PFSweb management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 16th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.pfsweb.com .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your Needham representative, or PFSweb’s investor relations team at PFSW@liolios.com .

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS Operations for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Canada Goose, PANDORA, T.J. Maxx, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.pfsweb.com .

Investor Relations: