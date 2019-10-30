Log in
4 P.M. UPDATE: PG&E Has Restored Power to 196,500 Customers Since “All Clear” Announced This Morning

0
10/30/2019 | 08:05pm EDT

Currently, 168,500 Total PSPS Impacted Customers Remain Without Power

Safety Inspections and Restoration Work Continues

Weather “All Clear” Declared in Northern Portion of Kern County

Community Resource Centers Remain Open Today

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed at 4 p.m. that it had restored power to approximately 196,500 customers since the Oct. 29 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) “All Clear” was given at 10:00 a.m. today (Oct. 30). 168,500 total PSPS impacted customers remain out of power.

At first light, PG&E crews along with mutual aid workers from other utilities from across the U.S. began safety inspections of de-energized equipment, repair work for any wind related damage found, and restoring power to customers.

Counties Completely Restored

PG&E has achieved 100 percent restoration across all PSPS events in the following counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Humboldt, Madera, Mariposa, Monterey, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Siskiyou.

Kern County Update

PG&E issued a partial “all clear” in the northern portion of Kern County, and expects to issue a full “all clear” on Thursday morning (Oct. 31), given continued significant wind activity in the southern part of PG&E’s service area.

Inspection Process

Safety patrols and equipment repairs, which take place largely during daylight hours, are underway for impacted miles of distribution and transmission line miles. More than 6,300 personnel and 43 helicopters are deployed and supporting the restoration process. PG&E has also secured mutual assistance of approximately 830 electric workers from other utilities from across the U.S. to help with inspections and repairs. For this PSPS event PG&E has verified 83 instances of weather damage or hazards involving PG&E assets.

Oct. 29 PSPS Scope Decreased Due to Improving Weather

For the Oct. 29 PSPS, the number of impacted counties was decreased from original estimates, as weather conditions changed and as PG&E was able to sectionalize parts of its grid to allow for greater precision in the shutoffs. Counties that were removed from the shutoff scope were Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo and Siskiyou.

Community Resource Centers

PG&E will continue to operate Community Resource Centers for affected customers, providing restrooms, bottled water, ice, blankets, food, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100. Centers will remain open during daylight hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., until power has been restored in those areas. Locations and status of these centers are listed at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Emergency Preparedness Tips

PG&E does not currently expect another significant wind event in the next seven days. All customers are encouraged to use this time to restock their emergency kits with supplies that were depleted during the recent power shutoffs. Find preparedness tips at www.safetyactioncenter.pge.com.

Customers are encouraged to update or provide their contact information by calling 1-866-743-6589 during business hours if they have not already done so. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts and emails, when possible, prior to and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
