5:00 p.m. PSPS Update: PG&E Nearing Full Restoration Following System-Wide Historic and Widespread Wind Events; Approximately 6,700 Customers Remain Out of Service

Crews Working to Restore Remaining Customers

156 Incidents of Damages/Hazards Identified

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reported today that it had restored power to 358,300 customers since the October 29 “all clear” was given Wednesday morning.

Approximately 6,700 PSPS-impacted customers remain out of power as of 5:00 p.m. today. Around 9,800 customers remain without power in Sonoma County where fire crews continue to battle the Kincade Fire. Work continues to restore power to customers in Sonoma County who can receive it.

PG&E has achieved 100 percent restoration across all PSPS events in the following counties: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

PG&E is working to restore power in the following counties: Marin, Napa, Sierra and Sonoma.

To date, PG&E has identified at least 156 instances of weather-related damage from the October 26 and Oct. 29 power shutoffs and expects the overall number to continue to rise. These types of damages could lead to potential wildfire ignitions if power lines are not de-energized. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

More than 6,300 PG&E personnel and contractors, 830 electric workers from other utilities across the U.S., and more than 45 helicopters are supporting the restoration process to bring nearly all customers back online within 48 hours following the October 29 PSPS event.

At the height of the event, PG&E had 76 Community Resource Centers (CRC) open, which provided customers with restrooms, bottled water, charging stations for electronics, and air-conditioned seating. More than 15,000 customers used the CRCs during the recent power safety shutoffs.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

