Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

5:00 p.m. PSPS Update: PG&E Nearing Full Restoration Following System-Wide Historic and Widespread Wind Events; Approximately 6,700 Customers Remain Out of Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Crews Working to Restore Remaining Customers

156 Incidents of Damages/Hazards Identified

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reported today that it had restored power to 358,300 customers since the October 29 “all clear” was given Wednesday morning.

Approximately 6,700 PSPS-impacted customers remain out of power as of 5:00 p.m. today. Around 9,800 customers remain without power in Sonoma County where fire crews continue to battle the Kincade Fire. Work continues to restore power to customers in Sonoma County who can receive it.

PG&E has achieved 100 percent restoration across all PSPS events in the following counties: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.

PG&E is working to restore power in the following counties: Marin, Napa, Sierra and Sonoma.

To date, PG&E has identified at least 156 instances of weather-related damage from the October 26 and Oct. 29 power shutoffs and expects the overall number to continue to rise. These types of damages could lead to potential wildfire ignitions if power lines are not de-energized. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

More than 6,300 PG&E personnel and contractors, 830 electric workers from other utilities across the U.S., and more than 45 helicopters are supporting the restoration process to bring nearly all customers back online within 48 hours following the October 29 PSPS event.

At the height of the event, PG&E had 76 Community Resource Centers (CRC) open, which provided customers with restrooms, bottled water, charging stations for electronics, and air-conditioned seating. More than 15,000 customers used the CRCs during the recent power safety shutoffs.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
10:01p5 : 00 p.m. PSPS Update: PG&E Nearing Full Restoration Following System-Wide His..
BU
02:55p11 A.M. UPDATE : PG&E Has Restored Power to 328,255 Customers Affected by the Oc..
BU
06:37aPG&E : Says Power Restored to 95% of Customers Hit by Shutoff
DJ
06:28aPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
06:28aPG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02:48aPG&E Investors Lost $4.1 Billion in 4 Days -- WSJ
DJ
01:49a10 P.M. UPDATE : PG&E Has Restored Power to 312,000 Customers Since “All C..
BU
10/304 P.M. UPDATE : PG&E Has Restored Power to 196,500 Customers Since “All Cl..
BU
10/30PG&E : In California Fires, Power Outages Knock Out Modern Phones -- 5th Update
DJ
10/30PG&E Isn't Alone in Facing Liability Risk Over California Fires
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 418 M
EBIT 2019 3 611 M
Net income 2019 -618 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,66x
P/E ratio 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales2019 1,59x
EV / Sales2020 2,06x
Capitalization 3 265 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,29  $
Last Close Price 6,17  $
Spread / Highest target 240%
Spread / Average Target 115%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-74.02%3 249
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.35.46%115 087
ENEL S.P.A.36.24%78 054
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.93%68 496
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.14.48%67 241
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.60%65 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group