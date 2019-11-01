Log in
9 p.m. PSPS Update: PG&E Restores Essentially All Customers Following System-Wide Historic and Widespread Wind Events

0
11/01/2019 | 12:10am EDT

156 Incidents of Damages/Hazards Identified So Far

Crews Continuing to Restore Gas Service to Customers Impacted by Kincade Fire

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has restored power to essentially all customers impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events that started on Oct. 26 and Oct. 29.

As of 9 p.m., approximately 1,400 customers who were impacted by the PSPS events remain out of power. Approximately 363,600 customers have been restored since Wednesday morning. Approximately, 800 customers are in locations where wind-related damage to the electric infrastructure will require that repairs be made on Friday.

Additionally, about 1,200 customers within the footprint of the Kincade Fire remain out of power due to the fire, and not the PSPS event. PG&E crews now have access and have begun assessments, repairs and restoration.

Nearly 1.1 million customers were originally impacted by the consecutive PSPS events, which spanned multiple regions of PG&E’s service area. For the Oct. 26 PSPS, wind gusts topping 100 mph were recorded in Sonoma and 70 mph or more in Butte, Santa Cruz and Sierra counties. For the Oct. 29 safety shutoff, wind gusts were recorded in excess of 70 mph in Kern County and 65 mph in Sonoma County.

To date, PG&E has identified 156 instances of weather-related damage and hazards from the Oct. 26 and Oct. 29 PSPS events and is verifying hundreds of additional damage reports. These types of damages could lead to potential wildfire ignitions if power lines are not de-energized. Examples include downed lines and vegetation on power lines. PG&E will submit a report detailing the damages to the California Public Utilities Commission within 10 days of the completion of the PSPS.

At the height of the event, PG&E had 76 Community Resource Centers (CRC) open, which provided customers with restrooms, bottled water, charging stations for electronics, and air-conditioned seating. More than 15,000 customers used the CRCs during the recent power safety shutoffs.

Restoring Gas Service to Customers Impacted by Kincade Fire

PG&E crews also have been conducting gas safety checks and restoring gas service to customers in areas of Sonoma County impacted by the Kincade Fire, where evacuations have been lifted. As of this evening (Thursday, Oct. 31), gas service has been restored to approximately 3,400 customers in the Cloverdale area. The restoration work continues tonight and will continue tomorrow. There are approximately 1,000 homes where we have not been able to gain entry or make contact with customers. PG&E Gas Service Representatives will continue working with impacted customers and will stay in the area to conduct gas safety checks and relight pilot lights once gas service is restored. Customers should not attempt to relight their pilot lights.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
