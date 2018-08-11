August 13th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation (PCG)

Log in
08/11/2018 | 01:55am CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 13, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased PG&E Corporation (“PG&E” or the “Company) (NYSE: PCG) securities between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PG&E investors have until August 13, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors suffering losses on their PG&E investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On June 8, 2018, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced that its investigators determined that 12 Northern California wildfires that occurred in late 2017 were caused by PG&E equipment. On this news, PG&E’s share price fell more than 4% on June 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares PG&E during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 13, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 449 M
EBIT 2018 3 368 M
Net income 2018 1 129 M
Debt 2018 19 696 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,52
P/E ratio 2019 11,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,44x
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 22 801 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 49,5 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-2.07%22 801
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.92%56 382
IBERDROLA1.39%48 149
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.66%47 425
DOMINION ENERGY-12.37%46 148
EXELON CORPORATION10.05%41 367
