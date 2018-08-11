August 13th Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation (PCG)

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the August 13, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased PG&E Corporation (“PG&E” or the “Company) (NYSE: PCG) securities between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). PG&E investors have until August 13, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 8, 2018, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection announced that its investigators determined that 12 Northern California wildfires that occurred in late 2017 were caused by PG&E equipment. On this news, PG&E’s share price fell more than 4% on June 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (i) PG&E had failed to maintain electricity transmission and distribution networks in compliance with safety requirements and regulations promulgated under state law; (ii) consequently, PG&E was in violation of state law regulation; (iii) PG&E’s electricity networks would cause numerous wildfires in California; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

