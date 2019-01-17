Log in
BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC Delivers Open Letter to the Board of Directors of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) and the Board of Directors of Pacific Gas and Electric Company

01/17/2019 | 07:02am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC ("BlueMountain"), a private diversified alternative asset management firm, today sent an open letter to the Board of Directors of PG&E Corporation and the Board of Directors of Pacific Gas and Electric Company challenging their plans announced January 14 to file for Chapter 11.

"There is overwhelming evidence that PG&E is solvent. We simply cannot recall a situation where such a valuable company filed for bankruptcy with such blatant questions about the necessity of doing so," reads the letter.

The full text of the letter and attached Exhibits can be viewed on BlueMountain's website here:  https://www.bluemountaincapital.com/what-is-new/

About BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC
BlueMountain Capital Management, LLC ("BlueMountain") is a diversified alternative asset management firm managing approximately $19 billion of assets. BlueMountain's diverse team of professionals in New York and London is supported by the firm's institutionalized and proprietary infrastructure, including specialized operations and risk management technology. For more information about BlueMountain, please visit: www.bluemountaincapital.com

Media Contact:
Tom Vogel
Dukas Linden Public Relations
(646) 808-3663
BMCM@dlpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-delivers-open-letter-to-the-board-of-directors-of-pge-corporation-nyse-pcg-and-the-board-of-directors-of-pacific-gas-and-electric-company-300779896.html

SOURCE BlueMountain Capital Management


© PRNewswire 2019
