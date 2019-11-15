FINAL UPDATE for 10/9 PSPS EVENT: Damage and Hazards Found after Safety Shutoff Show Potential Wildfires Were Averted

Final Review Confirms 116 Incidents of Damage and Hazard Locations,

Photos Available Online

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today released photos of wind-related damage and hazards that were found during inspections following the October 9 Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). The company is making photos available on its website at www.pge.com/octoberpsps.

The 116 incidents of damage or hazards were spread widely across PG&E’s service territory. Wind gusts exceeded 50 mph in 15 counties throughout PG&E’s service territory, and damage or hazards were found throughout impacted areas. It is possible that these damages and hazards represented potential sources of wildfire ignition.

PSPS Damage Hazards Snapshot Event # Incidences Wind Gusts # Counties Impacted 10/9 PSPS 116 50+ mph 15

The top four wind gusts by county recorded for the October 9 PSPS were:

77 MPH: Top wind gust recorded in Sonoma County on Oct. 10 at 4:05 a.m.

75 MPH: Top wind gust recorded in Contra Costa County on Oct. 10 at 3:20 a.m.

61 MPH: Top wind gust recorded in Tehama County on Oct. 10 at 6:27 a.m.

61 MPH:Top wind gust recorded in Tulare County on Oct. 9 at 3:10 p.m.

