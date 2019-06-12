Log in
Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership Reported by: CHRISTOPHER MELVIN J

0
06/12/2019

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Christopher Melvin J

6/3/2019

PG&E Corp [PCG]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

77 BEALE ST., P.O. BOX 770000

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___ X ___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

VP Gas Ops, Pacific Gas & Elec /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

8614.47

D

1486.91 (1)

Held by Trustee of PG&E

Common Stock

I

Corporation Retirement Savings

Plan

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Stock Option (Right to Buy)

(2)

3/1/2028

Common

5866

$41.26

D

Stock

Phantom Stock

(3)

(3)

Common

135.58

(4)

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents the approximate number of shares of PG&E Corporation common stock held for the reporting person in the PG&E Corporation Stock Fund of the PG&E Corporation Retirement Savings Plan (RSP). That fund holds units consisting of PG&E Corporation common stock and a small short-term investment component. The number of shares is computed by dividing the value of the units by the daily closing price. Dividends are automatically invested in additional units at the election of the participant. These holdings have been trued up to conform to the RSP balances as of 6/3/2019.
  2. The option became exercisable as to 1,955 shares on March 1, 2019, and becomes exercisable as to an additional third of the remaining 3,911shares on the first day of March, 2020 and 2021
  3. Phantom stock is payable in cash after retirement/termination of employment as described in Supplemental Retirement Savings Plan
  4. 1 for 1

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director 10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Christopher Melvin J

77 BEALE ST.VP Gas Ops, Pacific Gas & Elec

P.O. BOX 770000

SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94177

Signatures

/s/ Eileen O. Chan, attorney-in-fact for Melvin J. Christopher (signed Power of Attorney on file with SEC)

  • Signature of Reporting Person

6/12/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned, MELVIN J. CHRISTOPHER, hereby constitutes and appoints each of Linda Y.H. Cheng, Eileen O. Chan, Wondy S. Lee, and Eric Montizambert, signing singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
  2. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder and any other forms or reports the undersigned may be required to file in connection with the undersigned's ownership, acquisition, or disposition of securities of PG&E CORPORATION;
  3. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, or other form or report, and timely file such form or report with the SEC and any other authority; and
  4. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney- in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney- in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or the substitute or substitutes of such attorney-in-fact, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is PG&E CORPORATION assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in PG&E CORPORATION securities, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to any of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact; provided, however, that this Power of Attorney shall immediately terminate as to any of the foregoing attorneys-in-fact when such attorney-in- fact ceases to hold the position of Corporate Secretary or Assistant Corporate Secretary of PG&E CORPORATION.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 3rd day of June, 2019.

/s/ Melvin J. Christopher

Signature

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 21:38:05 UTC
