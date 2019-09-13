Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/13 12:13:46 pm
10.94 USD   +8.32%
11:33aKlarman's Baupost Poised to Cash In On PG&E Insurance Bet
DJ
11:05aPG&E : settles insurance claims for $11B
AQ
10:21aPG&E : reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Klarman's Baupost Poised to Cash In On PG&E Insurance Bet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 11:33am EDT

By Peg Brickley

Seth Klarman's hedge fund Baupost Group LLC is poised to rake in profits from the bankruptcy of PG&E Corp. under an $11 billion insurance settlement, the endgame of an investment strategy launched months in advance of the California utility's bankruptcy.

Public records reviewed by The Wall Street Journal indicate Baupost stands to make hundreds of millions of dollars from its investment in insurance claims tied to the wildfires that pushed PG&E into chapter 11. Under a proposed settlement unveiled Friday, those insurance claims will be paid back at roughly 59 cents on the dollar, roughly twice what Baupost paid for some of them, records show.

A Baupost spokesperson declined to comment.

PG&E filed for chapter 11 protection at the end of January, struggling under the weight of $30 billion or more in damage claims from wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that were later linked to its equipment. Court records show that between $18.6 billion and $20 billion of PG&E's total wildfire bill stem from the insurance proceeds paid out to cover wildfire-related property damage.

Those insurers, in turn, are some of the largest claimants to be paid off as a prerequisite to PG&E's exit from bankruptcy.

Uncertainty about PG&E's future has sparked active trading in the company's stocks and bonds as Wall Street traders staked out bets on how much the company could pay. But Baupost also spotted an opportunity in the relatively obscure corner of insurance claims, according to records maintained by California insurance regulators.

The exact amount Baupost stands to make couldn't be learned. As of March it owned $2.5 billion in insurance claims, according to court documents. It bought the claims at steep discounts as early as last year from insurers anxious to shift the wildfire losses off their books, the records show.

Regulatory records from one major insurer, CSAA Insurance Exchange, say Baupost paid 30 cents on the dollar to 35 cents on the dollar for a significant number of California wildfire claims in late 2018 and early 2019, as it rolled up a stake in PG& insurance claims.

On Friday, PG&E announced a settlement that puts the recovery for insurers at closer to 60 cents on the dollar, an improvement for those claims relative to the utility's initial offer and a potential windfall for Baupost if the restructuring proposal is confirmed in court.

Under the placeholder chapter 11 plan PG&E filed earlier this week, insurers who paid off some of PG&E's fire damages were being offered $8.5 billion. A PG&E spokesperson said the new deal was an "agreement in principle" and the company would announce additional details when a full written settlement is reached.

Baupost has demonstrated a knack for finding unusual ways to make money from corporate collapses. When nuclear plant builder Westinghouse Electric Co. went bankrupt in 2017, Baupost negotiated a deal to buy claims against the company from its parent Toshiba Corp., eventually walking away with $400 million or more in profits.

Write to Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION 6.34% 10.78 Delayed Quote.-57.47%
TOSHIBA CORP 1.62% 3450 End-of-day quote.13.86%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 1.22% 75.73 Delayed Quote.6.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
11:33aKlarman's Baupost Poised to Cash In On PG&E Insurance Bet
DJ
11:05aPG&E : settles insurance claims for $11B
AQ
10:21aPG&E : reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers
AQ
10:16aPG&E Strikes $11 Billion Settlement with Insurers Over Deadly Wildfires
DJ
09:49aStocks to Watch: PG&E, General Electric, Broadcom, Gap and More
DJ
09:12aPG&E : September 13, 2019 In Second Major Settlement, PG&E Reaches Agreement in ..
PU
08:41aPG&E : In Second Major Settlement, PG&E Reaches Agreement in Principle to Resolv..
BU
09/10PG&E CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure..
AQ
09/10PACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulati..
AQ
09/10PG&E Submits Chapter 11 Exit Plan -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 437 M
Net income 2019 -2 230 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,71x
P/E ratio 2020 5,08x
EV / Sales2019 1,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,03x
Capitalization 5 345 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 15,92  $
Last Close Price 10,10  $
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-57.47%5 345
NEXTERA ENERGY INC26.99%105 757
ENEL SPA31.11%74 249
DUKE ENERGY CORP10.03%69 188
IBERDROLA32.63%65 391
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.91%64 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group