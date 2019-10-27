Northern California Wildfire Grows Overnight, Forcing Evacuations -- Update

By Jim Carlton and Laura Kusisto

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wildfire in northern California grew to 30,000 acres by Sunday morning as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze amid strong winds.

In an effort to prevent sparking new fires amid wind speeds up to 70 miles an hour, PG&E Corp. shut off power to millions of people in Northern and Central California.

Some 180,000 people were ordered to evacuate the area near the Kincade fire, the largest of eight wildfires currently blazing in the state, according to officials in Sonoma County. The Kincade fire is currently only about 10% contained and is advancing south and west, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

PG&E, the bankrupt utility whose equipment has been cited as a cause in numerous past fires, said it cut off power to 918,000 homes and businesses in dozens of counties from the far northern part of the state to the mountains at the end of the Central Valley.

That surpasses the shut-offs to 750,000 customers earlier this month that drew widespread criticism of PG&E for issues such as a faulty website for communications.

At a news conference Saturday, state and federal officials warned of the possibility of runaway fires driven by one of the strongest windstorms in years.

Of particular concern are communities downwind of the Kincade fire, which broke out on Wednesday and destroyed a few dozen homes and other structures in a remote corner of northern Sonoma County. The fire now threatens to expand dramatically with the new winds.

Although containment lines have been built around parts of the blaze, fire officials said embers could easily jump them and spark new fires -- as happened in 2017 when the Tubbs fire tore through Santa Rosa, destroying thousands of homes.

"Any ignition that does happen will travel extremely fast," said Capt. Stephen Volmer of Cal Fire.

Roughly 373 Southern California Edison customers, mostly in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles, were without power Sunday morning. The shut-offs included nine customers in the area of the Tick Canyon fire, which fire officials reported was 65% contained Sunday. The blackouts were precautionary public safety shut-offs, the utility said.

Meanwhile in Northern California, traffic on U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County was at a near standstill Sunday morning as cars headed south from the evacuation zones.

At an evacuation shelter in Petaluma, Lara O'Brien recounted how she and about 14 friends from Ireland fled in a caravan of seven cars after attending a wedding in the resort town of Monte Rio on Saturday.

"First the caterer canceled, then the bartender, and then the power went out," Ms. O'Brien, a 50-year-old freelance writer, said as she clutched pillows and blankets at the Petaluma Community Center. "We sat and sang for a while, which is what we do."

But once evacuation sirens started blaring at about midnight, she said she and the entourage decided to make their escape down dark, winding roads -- ending up at the evacuation shelter they found on Google. "It was really comfortable," said Chuck Robinson, 58, as the group prepared to go to Lake Tahoe to continue their vacation. "Best eggs I have had in a long time."

Linda Seipp of Santa Rosa lived through the Tubbs fire in 2017, and she said the smell of smoke and sound of howling winds was reminiscent of that night when the fire devastated large parts of the city north of her home. She decided to evacuate, with her son, 16, daughter, 27, a nine-month-old grandson and a dog named Romeo at about midnight Saturday. She said her evacuation was hampered by dark streets and some blocked roads.

"It was like scary, panicky -- you're worried about your family," Ms. Seipp said Sunday at the Petaluma Community Center shelter.

But many people chose to ignore evacuation orders. Alice Plichcik, who lost a home she shared in Santa Rosa with her sister, Susan Plichcik, during the Tubbs fire said they chose to wait out the fire threat at their new home in a rural area a few miles west of where the Kincade fire started Wednesday.

"We are not leaving," Alice Plichcik said Sunday morning, as their home remained untouched by the fire, which stayed to the east overnight. "We will fight this fire even if it means I'm not above ground anymore." She said that she was suffering from post-traumatic stress syndrome, like many others who lived through the 2017 firestorm.

"It's terrible," she said. "We're not even done with insurance from the last fire yet."

--Alicia Caldwell contributed to this article.

Write to Jim Carlton at jim.carlton@wsj.com and Laura Kusisto at laura.kusisto@wsj.com