PG&E CORPORATION

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
News 


Nov. 20 PSPS UPDATE: Due to Improved Weather, Approximately 83,000 Customers Removed from Scope of Public Safety Power Shutoff

11/20/2019 | 04:51pm EST

Power Turned Off for Safety for Approximately 48,000 Customers

Approximately 14,000 Customers in Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Yuba Counties Could be Impacted Later Today

Due to improved weather conditions including some precipitation and increased humidity levels, approximately 83,000 customers previously expected to lose power for safety are no longer part of this Public Safety Power Shutoff. These customers are in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yuba counties as well as western Sonoma County.

Customers Turned Off for Safety

For safety, PG&E turned off power to approximately 48,000 customers Wednesday morning. These customers are in portions of Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yolo counties. Wind speeds exceeding 50 mph were recorded earlier today in most of these counties, including wind speeds over 70 mph in Sonoma County.

Weather Being Monitored

PG&E continues to monitor evolving weather conditions, which may prompt shutoffs later today for 14,000 customers in Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties and additional parts of Yuba County. Strong winds have the potential for damage and hazards to the electric system, which could ignite wildfires if lines are energized. Parts of Northern California are experiencing one of the driest starts to the rain season, which began Oct. 1, in recent history.

PG&E continues to keep customers updated on the status of planned shutoffs via text, email and automated calls.

The original scope of this PSPS was 300,000 customers. In addition to the 83,000 customers removed this morning from the scope of this PSPS, PG&E removed approximately 150,000 customers in six counties from the PSPS late Tuesday due to improving weather conditions.

Interconnected Nature of the Grid

Some customers in the PSPS may not experience adverse weather at their location but are impacted because the line serving their community relies upon a line that runs through an area experiencing extreme fire danger conditions. PG&E continues to sectionalize the grid so that over time PSPS events will become more targeted. See a video explaining this.

Expected All-Clear and Restoration

Winds are expected to subside Thursday morning. Once the all-clear is given, inspections and any necessary repairs will be performed before lines are re-energized. PG&E has already staged resources, including 45 helicopters and 5,500 employees, in the impacted areas to expedite inspections as soon as the all-clear is received and it is light enough to do so.

Restoration will occur in stages depending on inspections and any repairs of wind damage to the electric system. Current weather predictions point to a possible restoration for most customers by late Thursday.

Some customers not affected by the PSPS event may experience power outages due to weather. PG&E will work to restore all outages safely and as quickly as possible.

Customer Resource Centers

Beginning at 8 a.m., PG&E began opening Customer Resource Centers in the affected areas to provide charging stations for electronic devices as well as non-perishable snacks, ice, heating and cooling, restroom facilities and blankets, upon request. Most centers will be open until 8 p.m. and will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. A current list of centers and their addresses can be found at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com and www.pge.com/news.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 294 M
EBIT 2019 3 632 M
Net income 2019 -4 153 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,87x
P/E ratio 2020 3,60x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 3 620 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,57  $
Last Close Price 6,84  $
Spread / Highest target 207%
Spread / Average Target 69,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-71.20%3 620
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.33.85%113 719
ENEL S.P.A.35.41%76 931
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.15.34%67 839
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.85%65 623
SOUTHERN COMPANY42.26%65 242
