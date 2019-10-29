OCT 26 PSPS UPDATE: PG&E Restores 57% or 556,400 of Customers Impacted by Historic Wind Event and Public Safety Power Shutoff
10/29/2019 | 02:59am EDT
OCT 29 PSPS UPDATE: PG&E Prepares for Next Offshore Wind Event Expected to Impact Some 596,000 Customers Starting Tomorrow
Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reported Monday evening that it had restored approximately 57% of the 970,000 customers who had their power turned off for safety as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff that began October 26.
As of 10 p.m. today, about 556,400 customers had been restored in portions of the following counties: (county list*).
PSPS Event on October 29 Due to Wind Forecasts
PG&E is closely following another potentially widespread dry, offshore wind event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, through midday Wednesday, Oct. 30. The shutoff is expected to impact approximately 596,000 customers in for Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area, Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County. Given fluctuations in the forecasts, PG&E continues to analyze whether this wind event will prompt more safety shutoffs, and the extent of those shutoffs.
Timeline for safety shutoffs
The times below are estimates and may change (earlier or later) dependent on the dynamic weather environment. Times below as of 8:00 p.m. on October 28, 2019:
Phase
Time/Date
Counties
1
5 A.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, and Shasta
2
9 A.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and Yuba
3
4 P.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne
4
7 A.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, and Sonoma
5
7 A.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo
6
9 P.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Humboldt (Northern) and Siskiyou
7
11 P.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and San Mateo
8
11 P.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Alameda, Contra Costa
9
9 P.M. Tuesday, Oct 29
Kern
Counties and Customers Potentially Impacted
County
Customers
Medical Baseline
Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted
Alameda
10,306
352
Castro Valley, Oakland
Alpine
66
-
Bear Valley
Amador
12,132
623
Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek
Butte
15,790
1,131
Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Stirling City
Calaveras
16,971
570
Arnold, Bear Valley, Camp Connell, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville
Contra Costa
204
4
Portions of Contra Costa
El Dorado
31,782
1,477
Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Somerset, Twin Bridges
Humboldt
66,447
2,068
Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta, Eureka, Ferndale, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville, Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta, McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans, Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa, Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitethorn, Willow Creek
Kern
839
27
Lebec
Lake
37,441
2,170
Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs
Marin
119,533
2,115
Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre
Mendocino
38,137
1,331
Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino, Navarro, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville
Napa
14,900
420
American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa, Pope Valley, Rutherford
Nevada
43,211
1,822
Auburn, Emigrant Gap, Grassvalley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington
El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio
Santa Clara
496
12
Portions of Santa Clara County
Santa Cruz
5,408
280
Boulder Creek, Davenport
Shasta
26,700
1582
Anderson, Bella Vista, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lake Head, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Pala Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta, Singletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore
Sierra
1,159
14
Alleghany, Comptonville, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City
Siskiyou
51
-
Somes Bar
Solano
19,785
901
Vallejo
Sonoma
86,686
2721
Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor
Tehama
1,695
60
Cottonwood, Los Molinos, Manton, Mineral, Paynes Creek
Trinity
1,046
39
Burnt Ranch, Salyer, Zenia
Tuolumne
2,591
26
Pine Crest, Strawberry
Yolo
290
12
Guinda, Rumsey, Winters
Yuba
5,314
306
Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley
The sole intent of a PSPS is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire sparked by electrical equipment during extreme weather events.
Winds generally above 45 mph are known to cause damage to the lower-voltage distribution system and winds above 50 mph are known to cause damage to higher-voltage transmission equipment.
Following the Oct. 9 PSPS we had more than 100 instances of damage and hazards on our distribution and transmission lines from wind gusts of this strength.
It is possible that customers impacted by the Oct. 26 PSPS could be part of the Oct. 29 shutoff. It’s also possible that power restoration for some customers impacted by the Oct. 26 shutoff will not be complete before the next safety shutoff must begin. Time of restoration depends on inspections and any repairs of wind damage to the electric system.
To date, PG&E has confirmed seven instances of weather-related damage to its system in the PSPS-impacted areas, as a result of the October 23 PSPS and more than 50 as a result of the October 26 PSPS (with additional instances of potential weather-related damages still being assessed). Examples of damages include downed lines and vegetation on power lines.
For customers who are restored between events, PG&E urges them to use the time to charge any medical equipment, phones and other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.
Customer Notifications
PG&E has begun notifying customers who could potentially be affected by the next PSPS event via text, email and automated phone calls.
Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee when possible. A primary focus will be given to those customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.
How Customers Can Prepare
As part of PSPS preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:
Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.
Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.
Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.
Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.
Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.
Community Resource Centers
PG&E has opened Community Resource Centers in several locations. These centers will be open during daylight hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., until power has been restored. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 will be available at each of these facilities. Locations of these centers are listed at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
*COUNTY LIST
A total of approximately 970,000 customers in portions of the following 37 counties were impacted by shutoffs during this historic weather event: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Mendocino, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Benito, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.