October 21, 2019 Bar Date Deadline Today: Proof of Claim Forms Need to be Received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time Today View Full Article for October 21, 2019 >

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together 'PG&E') are sharing an important reminder that the Bankruptcy Court-approved deadline for filing claims against PG&E is today.

Claims in PG&E's Chapter 11 cases must be filed and received no later than today, October 21, 2019, at 5 p.m., known as the Bar Date. If any person or entity believes money is owed to them by PG&E from the period before PG&E filed for Chapter 11 on January 29, 2019, then they must file a Proof of Claim before the Bar Date.

The Bar Date, as well as the procedures for filing Proofs of Claim, apply to all claims against PG&E that arose before January 29, 2019, including from those who suffered any loss or injury resulting from the Northern California fires.

If those who are affected do not submit a Proof of Claim by this deadline, they may be barred from filing a claim against PG&E and give up rights to any payment or other compensation.

Claims can be filed online, at one of six PG&E Claim Service Centers (listed below), or by mail. Importantly, claims must be received by the bar date. So, if filing by mail, delivery must be completed before the Bar Date.

For complete details on who is eligible to file a claim, how to file a claim, the Proof of Claim form and other information, visit www.pgewildfireinfo.com or call the toll-free information line at 1-844-627-5328. PG&E has also established a section of its website at pge.com/reorganization with additional information about the Bar Date notice.

Claims may be filed electronically at www.pgewildfireinfo.com by selecting the 'Submit a Claim' tab. Forms must be filed by the Bar Date.

Claims may be submitted in person at the following PG&E Claim Service Centers through today, October 21, 2019, at 5 p.m.

350 Salem Street, Chico, CA 95928

231 'D' Street, Marysville, CA 95901

1850 Soscol Ave., Ste 105, Napa, CA 94559

1567 Huntoon Street, Oroville, CA 95965

3600 Meadow View Road, Redding, CA 96002

111 Stony Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Claims may be filed by U.S. mail to the court-appointed claims and noticing agent. Forms must be received at the below address by the Bar Date:

PG&E Corporation Claims Processing Center

c/o Prime Clerk LLC

Grand Central Station

P.O. Box 4850

New York, NY 10163-4850

Before any distribution payments are made, a Plan of Reorganization and Disclosure Statement must be approved by the Bankruptcy Court. These documents, once approved, will explain the claims distribution process and the amounts that will be paid on account of allowed claims.

The Northern California fires include, but are not limited to, the following fires: 37, Adobe, Atlas, Blue, Butte, Camp, Cascade, Cherokee, Ghost Ship, Honey, La Porte, Lobo, Maacama, McCourtney, Norrbom, Nuns, Partrick, Pocket, Point, Pressley, Pythian (a.k.a. Oakmont), Redwood, Sullivan, Sulphur and Tubbs.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. Each of PG&E Corporation and the Utility is a separate entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to separate laws, rules and regulations. For more information, visit pgecorp.com.