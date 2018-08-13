PG&E 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation - PCG

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

On June 8, 2018, the California Fire Protection Department released the results of its investigation into the October 2017 wildfires, concluding that twelve fires “were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles.” Further, the department’s findings regarding eight fires, all caused in relation to PG&E’s lines or equipment, had been referred to county prosecutors “due to evidence of alleged violations of state law.” On this news, the price of PG&E’s shares plummeted

