News Summary

PG&E 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation - PCG

08/13/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

PG&E investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-pgampe-corporation-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

On June 8, 2018, the California Fire Protection Department released the results of its investigation into the October 2017 wildfires, concluding that twelve fires “were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles.” Further, the department’s findings regarding eight fires, all caused in relation to PG&E’s lines or equipment, had been referred to county prosecutors “due to evidence of alleged violations of state law.” On this news, the price of PG&E’s shares plummeted

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
