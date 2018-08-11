Log in
PG&E 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against PG&E Corporation - PCG

08/11/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 13, 2018, to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between April 29, 2015, and June 8, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of PG&E and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pcg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 13, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On June 8, 2018, the California Fire Protection Department released the results of its investigation into the October 2017 wildfires, concluding that twelve fires “were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles.” Further, the department’s findings regarding eight fires, all caused in relation to PG&E’s lines or equipment, had been referred to county prosecutors “due to evidence of alleged violations of state law.” On this news, the price of PG&E’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
