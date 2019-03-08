PG&E : After Scrapping Bonuses, PG&E Revives Them -- and Now Faces Protest From Fire Victims

By Soma Biswas

Two weeks after PG&E Corp. canceled $130 million in employee bonuses citing the hardship suffered by victims of the California wildfires, the company asked the court for approval of an even bigger bonus package for 2019.

On Friday, the Singleton Law Firm, which represents thousands of California wildfire victims, said it opposes PG&E's plan to pay up to approximately $350 million in bonuses to employees for good performance in 2019, according to spokeswoman for the firm.

The Singleton Law Firm will file a motion with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco on Friday to register its objection to the bonuses.

A PG&E spokesman said he was unable to comment until the objection is filed.

In late February, PG&E said it scrapped $130 million in bonuses to thousands of employees for 2018 following protests from fire victims represented by the Singleton Law Firm. At the time, a PG&E cited the hardship of the wildfire victims in announcing its decision to cancel 2018 bonuses.

PG&E, California's largest utility, has a history of safety and maintenance problems. The company filed for bankruptcy in January, overwhelmed by $30 billion in claims by victims of 1,500 wildfires.

The Singleton Law Firm represents a group that includes about 3,500 victims of the Butte, North Bay and Camp fires that swept through Northern California over the past four years.

On Wednesday, PG&E asked the bankruptcy court's permission to pay up to $350 million in 2019 bonuses, with a "target" amount of $235 million, the company's court filing shows.

The bonuses make up 6% to 20% of employees' total compensation, according to the company's court filing. The bonus plan doesn't include the company's most senior executives. PG&E said in its court filings it believes the 2019 incentive plan "is important to maintaining and appropriately incentivizing their workforce."

The company worked with compensation consulting firm Willis Towers Watson PLC to adjust the compensation plan to take into account the fact that the company recently filed for chapter 11, and as a result modified the 2019 incentive plan. The 2019 incentive plan gives "substantial weight" to safety performance metrics, making up 50% of the formula, the company said in court filings.

In February, the Singleton Law Firm said the company's employees don't deserve to be awarded for good performance given the company's poor safety record.

PG&E's bankruptcy could affect fire victims' ability to recoup losses through litigation claims that will likely be consolidated and handled in bankruptcy court.

