PG&E : April 3, 2019 – Order Adopting New Conditions Of Probation

04/03/2019 | 05:22pm EDT

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1040 Filed 04/03/19 Page 1 of 2

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

10

Plaintiff,

No. CR 14-0175 WHA

For the Northern District of California

United States District Court

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

v.

ORDER ADOPTING NEW

PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRICCONDITIONS OF PROBATIONCOMPANY,

Defendant.

/

This order follows the April 2 hearing on the March 5 order to show cause. In addition to the conditions of probation already in effect, the Court imposes the following new conditions of probation in order to protect the public from further death and destruction resulting from PG&E-caused wildfires, to deter similar wrongs by other utilities, and to promote the rehabilitation of PG&E among other goals of 18 U.S.C. §§ 3553(a)(1) and (a)(2):

1.PG&E must fully comply with all applicable laws concerning vegetation management and clearance requirements, including Sections 4292 and 4293 of the California Public Resources Code, CPUC General Order 95, and FERCFAC-003-4. In this connection, the Court accepts CAL FIRE's interpretation of Section 4293 as set forth in its February 6 submission (Dkt. No. 1012).

2.PG&E must fully comply with the specific targets and metrics set forth in its wildfire mitigation plan, including with respect to enhanced vegetation management. Compliance with these targets and metrics, however, will not

For the Northern District of California

United States District Court

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1040 Filed 04/03/19 Page 2 of 2

1excuse any failure to fully comply with the vegetation laws as required in

2paragraph 1. For purposes of this condition, the operative wildfire mitigation plan

3will be the plan ultimately approved by the CPUC.

4

3.

The Monitor shall assess PG&E's wildfire mitigation and wildfire

5safety work, including through regular, unannounced inspections of PG&E's

6vegetation management efforts and equipment inspection, enhancement, and

7repair efforts. The inspections will include both inspections of segments of power

8lines where PG&E has conducted its enhanced vegetation management efforts

9pursuant to its wildfire mitigation plan, as well as areas where enhanced

10vegetation management has yet to occur. The inspections will further include

11field interviews and questioning of PG&E employees and contractors.

12

4.

PG&E shall maintain traceable, verifiable, accurate, and complete

13records of its vegetation management efforts. PG&E shall report to the Monitor

14on the first business day of every month on its vegetation management status and

15progress, and make available for inspection all related records at the Monitor's

16request.

17

5.

PG&E shall ensure that sufficient resources, financial and

18personnel, including contractors and employees, are allocated to achieve the

19foregoing. If PG&E cannot find enough contractors, then PG&E must hire and

20train its own crews to trim and remove trees. To ensure that sufficient financial

21resources are available for this purpose, PG&E may not issue any dividends until

22it is in compliance with all applicable vegetation management requirements as set

23forth above.

24

25IT IS SO ORDERED.

26

Dated: April 3, 2019.

27WILLIAM ALSUP

28

UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

2

Disclaimer

PG&E Corporation published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:21:04 UTC
