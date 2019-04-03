PG&E : April 3, 2019 – Order Adopting New Conditions Of Probation

For the Northern District of California

Case 3:14-cr-00175-WHA Document 1040 Filed 04/03/19 Page 2 of 2

1excuse any failure to fully comply with the vegetation laws as required in

2paragraph 1. For purposes of this condition, the operative wildfire mitigation plan

3will be the plan ultimately approved by the CPUC.

4 3. The Monitor shall assess PG&E's wildfire mitigation and wildfire

5safety work, including through regular, unannounced inspections of PG&E's

6vegetation management efforts and equipment inspection, enhancement, and

7repair efforts. The inspections will include both inspections of segments of power

8lines where PG&E has conducted its enhanced vegetation management efforts

9pursuant to its wildfire mitigation plan, as well as areas where enhanced

10vegetation management has yet to occur. The inspections will further include

11field interviews and questioning of PG&E employees and contractors.

12 4. PG&E shall maintain traceable, verifiable, accurate, and complete

13records of its vegetation management efforts. PG&E shall report to the Monitor

14on the first business day of every month on its vegetation management status and

15progress, and make available for inspection all related records at the Monitor's

16request.

17 5. PG&E shall ensure that sufficient resources, financial and

18personnel, including contractors and employees, are allocated to achieve the

19foregoing. If PG&E cannot find enough contractors, then PG&E must hire and

20train its own crews to trim and remove trees. To ensure that sufficient financial

21resources are available for this purpose, PG&E may not issue any dividends until

22it is in compliance with all applicable vegetation management requirements as set

23forth above.

24

25IT IS SO ORDERED.

26

Dated: April 3, 2019.

27WILLIAM ALSUP