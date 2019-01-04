PG&E : Board Committed to Change

Board Refreshment Process Underway;

Board Reviewing Structural Options for PG&E;

Independent Experts to Advise Board on Additional Wildfire Safety Best Practices

The Board of Directors of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced it is making changes to reinforce the company’s commitment to safety and improvement. In addition to prior actions taken to confront the growing wildfire threat, the Board is actively assessing PG&E’s operations, finances, management, structure, and governance -- and remains focused on improving safety and operational effectiveness. Among other actions, the Board:

Is conducting a Board refreshment process that includes searching for new directors at both the holding company and its utility subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility). The Board is looking to add fresh perspectives to augment its existing expertise in safety, operations, and other critical areas. The Board is working with a leading search firm to identify new directors and is currently interviewing several candidates.

Is reviewing structural options to best position PG&E to implement necessary changes while meeting customer and operational needs.

Has formed a special Board committee that is engaging independent experts to advise on best practices in wildfire safety. The committee is also assessing the additional operational changes proposed by management to enhance safety as PG&E prepares for the 2019 wildfire season.

The Board stated: “The members of the Board fully understand PG&E’s responsibility to its customers, the communities it serves, and all of its stakeholders to drive safety and operational excellence. That is why we are redoubling our ongoing wildfire safety efforts and are looking at every possible action PG&E can take to improve. We want to tap fresh perspectives and additional expertise to help address the changing nature of PG&E’s business and the challenges it faces now and in the future. We are committed to working closely with the California Public Utilities Commission, policymakers, and other stakeholders to provide PG&E customers the safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and electric services they expect and need.”

