Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Board Committed to Change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 03:25pm EST

Board Refreshment Process Underway;

Board Reviewing Structural Options for PG&E;

Independent Experts to Advise Board on Additional Wildfire Safety Best Practices

The Board of Directors of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) today announced it is making changes to reinforce the company’s commitment to safety and improvement. In addition to prior actions taken to confront the growing wildfire threat, the Board is actively assessing PG&E’s operations, finances, management, structure, and governance -- and remains focused on improving safety and operational effectiveness. Among other actions, the Board:

  • Is conducting a Board refreshment process that includes searching for new directors at both the holding company and its utility subsidiary Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility). The Board is looking to add fresh perspectives to augment its existing expertise in safety, operations, and other critical areas. The Board is working with a leading search firm to identify new directors and is currently interviewing several candidates.
  • Is reviewing structural options to best position PG&E to implement necessary changes while meeting customer and operational needs.
  • Has formed a special Board committee that is engaging independent experts to advise on best practices in wildfire safety. The committee is also assessing the additional operational changes proposed by management to enhance safety as PG&E prepares for the 2019 wildfire season.

The Board stated: “The members of the Board fully understand PG&E’s responsibility to its customers, the communities it serves, and all of its stakeholders to drive safety and operational excellence. That is why we are redoubling our ongoing wildfire safety efforts and are looking at every possible action PG&E can take to improve. We want to tap fresh perspectives and additional expertise to help address the changing nature of PG&E’s business and the challenges it faces now and in the future. We are committed to working closely with the California Public Utilities Commission, policymakers, and other stakeholders to provide PG&E customers the safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and electric services they expect and need.”

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a Fortune 200 energy-based holding company, headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com. In this press release, they are together referred to as “PG&E.”

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, expectations, estimates, future plans and strategies of PG&E Corporation and the Utility. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which management believes are reasonable, and on information currently available to management, but are necessarily subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition to the risk that these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include the timing and outcome of the investigations into the Camp Fire and other factors disclosed in PG&E Corporation’s and the Utility’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, their most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and their subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PG&E Corporation and the Utility undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
03:25pPG&E : Board Committed to Change
BU
02:04pPG&E : Time to Prepare for First Winter Storms of 2019 — PG&E Has a Plan a..
BU
01/03PG&E : Is Sued Over Wildfire In 2013
DJ
01/02PG&E Faces Lawsuit Over 2013 California Wildfire
DJ
01/02GE drags premier U.S. corporate debt, which posts worst year since 2008
RE
01/02GE drags premier U.S. corporate debt, which posts worst year since 2008
RE
01/02PG&E Faces Lawsuit Over 2013 California Fire
DJ
01/02PG&E : December 31, 2018 – PG&E's Response and Exhibits to the Court's Not..
PU
01/01PG&E : Power company could face potential criminal charges in Camp Fire deaths o..
AQ
2018PROSECUTORS : Fires may mean PG&E violated criminal sentence
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 269 M
EBIT 2018 2 892 M
Net income 2018 301 M
Debt 2018 19 836 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,33
P/E ratio 2019 5,99
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 12 344 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 40,1 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nickolas Stavropoulos Chief Operating Officer
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION0.21%12 344
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.89%60 381
IBERDROLA-0.11%51 508
DOMINION ENERGY-0.39%46 728
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.46%44 983
EXELON CORPORATION-2.28%42 616
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.