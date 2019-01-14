PG&E : Bond Trading Suggests Some Investors Fear Losses

By Sam Goldfarb

Trading in PG&E Corp. securities signals that Wall Street believes there is a significant likelihood the company's planned bankruptcy could wipe out its shares while inflicting losses on bondholders.

California's largest utility said Monday that it intends to file for chapter 11 protection around Jan. 29. It's the latest setback for investors since November, when early reports suggested PG&E bore some responsibility for the Camp Fire wildfires, the deadliest in the state's history.

PG&E's potential liabilities from that fire and earlier ones in 2017 could surpass $30 billion, an amount that exceeds its market value and annual revenue, the company said Monday. PG&E shares lost more than 52% Monday to close at $8.38, down 81% over the past year.

Common shareholders are last in line to be compensated in the resolution of a bankruptcy estate, after holders of all other debt and equity securities. Analysts said Monday's closing price partly reflected the lingering potential for some kind of rescue by California lawmakers or regulators in the weeks leading up to the expected bankruptcy filing.

Investors typically view utilities as among the safest possible investments due to their quasi-public profiles. Given the need for utilities to issue debt regularly and provide customers with reliable electricity, regulators have generally tried to keep them from going bankrupt. Even on the rare occasions when they have filed for chapter 11 protection, as PG&E's utility unit did in 2001, lenders have typically ended up with all of their money back.

Trading in other securities Monday reflected concerns about how hard investors could be hit. One class of preferred shares, for example, closed Monday at $15.70, well below their par value of $25. Common shares in rival utility operators, such as Consolidated Edison, Edison International and Sempra Energy, declined around 2% Monday.

PG&E unsecured bonds were trading between roughly 74 cents and 81 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess -- indicating that many bondholders believe they could get less than a full recovery on their holdings. Forced selling by investment-grade bond funds, following credit-rating downgrades last week, have also hurt PG&E's bonds.

Complicating matters for debt investors is the fact that PG&E bonds are unsecured, making it more likely they'll need to be paid at the same time as claims related to the wildfires, rather than ahead of those claims.

Many investors and analysts still believe that the bonds will eventually earn a full recovery, based on estimates of PG&E's enterprise value and projections of wildfire liabilities.

Assuming PG&E annually generates roughly $6 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (a measure of cash flow) a conservative estimate puts PG&E's value at around $54 billion including cash holdings, according to a Monday report by the research firm CreditSights. That means PG&E could pay claims of $32 billion before any permanent impairment to its $22 billion of debt.

"You can make a strong argument that you should make par" as a debt investor, but "it's definitely tight," said Andy DeVries, an author of the report.

Typically, debtholders ultimately end up controlling companies that go bankrupt, though there are rare exceptions when equity holders aren't wiped out, including the previous one involving PG&E's utility unit.

Some hedge funds on Monday were buying PG&E bonds, many of which offer high interest rates compared with other utility companies', traders said. Opportunities for distressed hedge funds have been scarce in recent years, and several traders estimated annualized potential returns ranged from the high single digits to more than 20% -- depending on the length of time it would take PG&E to emerge from bankruptcy.

Still, some traders who were steering clear of the bonds said the debt could suffer should more wildfires hit California during the reorganization process.

--Juliet Chung contributed to this article.

