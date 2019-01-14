Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Bond Trading Suggests Some Investors Fear Losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 06:06pm EST

By Sam Goldfarb

Trading in PG&E Corp. securities signals that Wall Street believes there is a significant likelihood the company's planned bankruptcy could wipe out its shares while inflicting losses on bondholders.

California's largest utility said Monday that it intends to file for chapter 11 protection around Jan. 29. It's the latest setback for investors since November, when early reports suggested PG&E bore some responsibility for the Camp Fire wildfires, the deadliest in the state's history.

PG&E's potential liabilities from that fire and earlier ones in 2017 could surpass $30 billion, an amount that exceeds its market value and annual revenue, the company said Monday. PG&E shares lost more than 52% Monday to close at $8.38, down 81% over the past year.

Common shareholders are last in line to be compensated in the resolution of a bankruptcy estate, after holders of all other debt and equity securities. Analysts said Monday's closing price partly reflected the lingering potential for some kind of rescue by California lawmakers or regulators in the weeks leading up to the expected bankruptcy filing.

Investors typically view utilities as among the safest possible investments due to their quasi-public profiles. Given the need for utilities to issue debt regularly and provide customers with reliable electricity, regulators have generally tried to keep them from going bankrupt. Even on the rare occasions when they have filed for chapter 11 protection, as PG&E's utility unit did in 2001, lenders have typically ended up with all of their money back.

Trading in other securities Monday reflected concerns about how hard investors could be hit. One class of preferred shares, for example, closed Monday at $15.70, well below their par value of $25. Common shares in rival utility operators, such as Consolidated Edison, Edison International and Sempra Energy, declined around 2% Monday.

PG&E unsecured bonds were trading between roughly 74 cents and 81 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess -- indicating that many bondholders believe they could get less than a full recovery on their holdings. Forced selling by investment-grade bond funds, following credit-rating downgrades last week, have also hurt PG&E's bonds.

Complicating matters for debt investors is the fact that PG&E bonds are unsecured, making it more likely they'll need to be paid at the same time as claims related to the wildfires, rather than ahead of those claims.

Many investors and analysts still believe that the bonds will eventually earn a full recovery, based on estimates of PG&E's enterprise value and projections of wildfire liabilities.

Assuming PG&E annually generates roughly $6 billion of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (a measure of cash flow) a conservative estimate puts PG&E's value at around $54 billion including cash holdings, according to a Monday report by the research firm CreditSights. That means PG&E could pay claims of $32 billion before any permanent impairment to its $22 billion of debt.

"You can make a strong argument that you should make par" as a debt investor, but "it's definitely tight," said Andy DeVries, an author of the report.

Typically, debtholders ultimately end up controlling companies that go bankrupt, though there are rare exceptions when equity holders aren't wiped out, including the previous one involving PG&E's utility unit.

Some hedge funds on Monday were buying PG&E bonds, many of which offer high interest rates compared with other utility companies', traders said. Opportunities for distressed hedge funds have been scarce in recent years, and several traders estimated annualized potential returns ranged from the high single digits to more than 20% -- depending on the length of time it would take PG&E to emerge from bankruptcy.

Still, some traders who were steering clear of the bonds said the debt could suffer should more wildfires hit California during the reorganization process.

--Juliet Chung contributed to this article.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -52.36% 8.38 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
07:10pPG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped.
DJ
06:06pPG&E : Bond Trading Suggests Some Investors Fear Losses
DJ
05:14pNewmont Mining, Wynn and PG&E skid while Gannett jumps
AQ
05:10pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As China Trade Data Spark More Global Eco..
DJ
03:28pPG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped. -- Update
DJ
03:27pPG&E : bond prices fall, spreads widen on bankruptcy plans
RE
03:26pPG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped. -- Update
DJ
03:19pChina worries weigh on Wall Street, earnings expectations tepid
RE
02:28pPG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped.
DJ
01:00pNo. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 270 M
EBIT 2018 2 895 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 19 803 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,54
P/E ratio 2019 4,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 9 123 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-25.94%9 248
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.96%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.54%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.12%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.