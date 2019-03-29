PG&E : Bondholder Proposal Faces Headwinds in Bankruptcy Court

By Peg Brickley

A bondholder proposal to address the wildfire damage claims that drove PG&E Corp. into bankruptcy faces headwinds from wildfire victims.

Major groups of victims say they weren't consulted on a plan, which includes $14 billion to cover damages that PG&E estimated at $30 billion or more.

Lawyers for the official committee that represents wildfire victims and another large group of fire victims said the bondholders haven't talked to them about the proposal, which was reported Wednesday by Bloomberg. The bondholders, mostly New York-based hedge funds, have been courting lawmakers and unions, pitching their ideas for saving California's largest utility, a person familiar with the effort confirmed to The Wall Street Journal.

Bondholders are offering $14 billion in cash to pay damages, counting on discounted payoffs to insurance companies to reduce PG&E's overall liability, the person familiar with the effort said. Victim lawyers say they weren't consulted on the calculation.

"They have not included us in the discussion," said Amanda Riddle, whose firm represents about 2,000 wildfire victims. Victims won't accept a PG&E plan that puts an arbitrary cap on disaster damages before those claims are assessed, she said.

PG&E, which was driven to bankruptcy by damage claims from fires linked to its equipment, didn't respond to questions about the bondholder proposal.

Bond prices rose for a time to over 100 cents on the dollar after the proposal was reported, boosting the paper value of the bonds owned by the group by more than $300 million in a matter of hours. By Friday, bond prices had fallen to under 100 cents on the dollar, which translates to paper gains of more than $150 million for the group.

The bondholder group includes Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC, Elliott Management Corp. and 22 other experienced bankruptcy investors, the person familiar with the effort said. Their holdings, in the aggregate, amount to more than $10 billion, but that figure is dwarfed by the claims of wildfire victims, which the company has estimated at $30 billion or more. Victim claims and bond debt share equal ranking in bankruptcy payment priority, so bondholders can't force victims to go along with their proposal.

The official committee of fire victims is starting the process of putting a price tag on damage claims against PG&E. This weekend, the committee and its advisers will visit the ruins of Paradise, Calif., which was wiped out in last year's fires, said Cecily Dumas, one of three lawyers from Baker Hostetler who are leading the fire victims committee.

Paradise illustrates the difficulty of a damages assessment when schools, restaurants, civic services -- everything that makes up the social fabric of the small town -- has burned to the ground, Ms. Dumas said.

"All of us bankruptcy professionals who are living in the abstract will tour the affected communities, to make it real," she said.

As for the bondholder proposal, the $14 billion damages figure sounds low, Ms. Dumas said.

"When we actually are presented with the proposal, we will have to review it carefully," Ms. Dumas said.

In court papers and interviews, lawyers for wildfire victims say PG&E has been driven by a desire to produce profit for shareholders and bonuses for leaders, and that drive has cost lives and left California with an aged and dangerous power system.

The bondholder proposal says a speedy exit from bankruptcy by a financially sound company is the best guarantee that PG&E will be able to invest in safety improvements. It says nothing about the political fray over remaking the PG&E board.

The official bankruptcy fire victims committee has weighed in formally behind Gov. Gavin Newsom, who on Thursday called on PG&E to rely on safety experts, rather than out-of-state financiers, to populate its board of directors.

Karen M. Lockhart, chairwoman of the official victims committee, issued a statement calling for "a board with experience as regulators, safety experts and clean energy leaders and one that is focused on California, not just Wall Street." Ms. Lockhart's father, veteran lawyer Stanley Coolidge Jr., died in a blaze in 2017.

"Our concerns are safety, management of the system, and repairs to the system so that wildfire risk is minimized," Ms. Dumas said. "There is no level of trust or belief that existing management or the board is properly looking out for those interests and a strong belief that PG&E is far more focused on financial performance and stock price."

