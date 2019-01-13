PG&E : CEO Williams steps down as company faces potential wildfire liabilities

PG&E Executive Vice President and General Counsel John Simon has been named interim CEO while the company conducts a search.

“While we are making progress as a company in safety and other areas, the Board recognises the tremendous challenges PG&E continues to face. We believe John is the right interim leader for the company," PG&E Chairman Richard Kelly said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier on Sunday that PG&E was in discussions with investment banks about a multibillion-dollar financing package to help navigate bankruptcy proceedings, a sign that Chapter 11 filing preparations are intensifying in the face of potentially staggering liabilities, sources said.

PG&E said in November it could face "significant liability" in excess of its insurance coverage if its equipment was found to have caused last year's Camp fire in Northern California.

