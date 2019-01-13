Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : CEO exits as PG&E faces fire liabilities, bankruptcy preparations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/13/2019 | 11:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: PG&E works on power lines to repair damage caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise

(Reuters) - PG&E Corp Chief Executive Geisha Williams has stepped down, the company said on Sunday, as pressure from potentially crushing liabilities linked to catastrophic wildfires have pushed the California utility owner to the financial brink and prompted it to make bankruptcy preparations.

Williams, who took the helm of the provider of electricity and natural gas to millions of customers in March 2017, will be replaced by General Counsel John Simon on an interim basis, the company said. She also resigned from the boards of both PG&E and its utility subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

“While we are making progress as a company in safety and other areas, the Board recognises the tremendous challenges PG&E continues to face. We believe John is the right interim leader for the company," PG&E Chairman Richard Kelly said in a statement. "Our search is focussed on extensive operational and safety expertise, and the board is committed to further change at PG&E."

PG&E is reeling from the November Camp fire that began in the California mountain community of Paradise and swept through the town, eventually killing at least 86 people in the deadliest and most destructive blaze in state history.

The company faces widespread litigation, government investigations and liabilities that could potentially reach $30 billion, according to analyst estimates, when accounting for the carnage and damage from last year's fire and blazes in 2017.

The company is under pressure from the California Public Utilities Commission to make operational changes. The power provider announced on Jan. 3 that it was reviewing its structural options and looking for new directors with safety experience.

The management shake-up comes as PG&E is in discussions with banks for a multibillion-dollar bankruptcy financing package to aid operations during bankruptcy proceedings and the company prepares to alert employees as soon as Monday to its preparations for a potential Chapter 11 court filing, people familiar with the matter said.

PG&E, which carries a hefty debt load of more than $18 billion, is expected to disclose soon a large financial charge related to liabilities resulting from the November blaze.

The employee-notification plans are not yet finalised and a communication could come later, the sources said. State law requires PG&E to notify employees at least 15 days before any bankruptcy filing.

For PG&E, a bankruptcy filing would represent a last resort if the company is unable to get government relief that would allow it to pass on liabilities to customers, a manoeuvre enacted into law to help the company grapple with 2017 fires, the sources added. California lawmakers have not yet moved to pass legislation that would give PG&E similar flexibility for the 2018 blazes.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said last week he was having discussions with PG&E executives, and that he wanted a healthy utility investing in environmentally friendly strategies.

"That's in an ideal world," he said. "That's not the case today."

PG&E said in November it could face "significant liability" in excess of its insurance coverage if its equipment was found to have caused the Camp fire in Northern California. Both Moody's and S&P have cut PG&E's credit rating deeper into junk territory, citing a challenging environment for the power provider related to the wildfires and the need for dramatic intervention from state officials.

Companies negotiate debtor-in-possession loans, often with existing lenders, when they are seriously considering bankruptcy protection so they can continue operations while working through court proceedings.

PG&E's bankruptcy financing, should it be needed, could total between $3 billion and $5 billion, although the exact figure remains in flux and could end up being higher, said people familiar with the discussions.

If it seeks bankruptcy protection, the new money could prove critical for PG&E, which spends roughly $6 billion annually.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Mike Spector in New York; Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

By Liana B. Baker and Mike Spector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
01/13PG&E : CEO exits as PG&E faces fire liabilities, bankruptcy preparations
RE
01/13PG&E : CEO Steps Down Amid California Wildfire Crisis - Update
DJ
01/13PG&E : January 13, 2019 PG&E Board of Directors Conducting Search for New Chief ..
PU
01/13PG&E : CEO Geisha Williams Is Stepping Down
DJ
01/13PG&E : Board of Directors Conducting Search for New Chief Executive Officer
BU
01/13PG&E : CEO resigns as Calif. utility faces billions in liability
AQ
01/13PG&E : Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now -2-
DJ
01/13PG&E : Sparked at Least 1,500 California Fires. Now the Utility Faces Collapse
DJ
01/13EXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - ..
RE
01/13EXCLUSIVE : PG&E talking to banks on multibillion dollar bankruptcy financing - ..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 270 M
EBIT 2018 2 895 M
Net income 2018 298 M
Debt 2018 19 803 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,54
P/E ratio 2019 4,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 9 123 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,1 $
Spread / Average Target 94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-25.94%9 248
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.96%60 459
DOMINION ENERGY-2.25%54 316
IBERDROLA-1.54%51 867
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.12%46 804
EXELON CORPORATION1.53%43 535
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.