PG&E : Calif. Public Utilities Commission to Hold Emergency Meeting for PG&E Vote

01/28/2019 | 01:58pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

The California Public Utilities Commission will hold an emergency vote meeting this afternoon related to a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. request for an exemption to certain code sections regarding review of financial transactions.

"PG&E filed an expedited request for an exemption on January 18, 2019, and stated that CPUC action is needed prior to January 29, 2019, when PG&E expects to" file for Chapter 11, the PUC said.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time in San Francisco.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -1.05% 11.7401 Delayed Quote.-50.44%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 268 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 293 M
Debt 2018 19 811 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,68
P/E ratio 2019 3,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 6 105 M
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-50.44%6 105
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.52%61 201
DOMINION ENERGY-3.22%53 704
IBERDROLA0.77%52 748
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.15%48 872
EXELON CORPORATION2.95%44 898
