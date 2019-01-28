PG&E : Calif. Public Utilities Commission to Hold Emergency Meeting for PG&E Vote

By Josh Beckerman



The California Public Utilities Commission will hold an emergency vote meeting this afternoon related to a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. request for an exemption to certain code sections regarding review of financial transactions.

"PG&E filed an expedited request for an exemption on January 18, 2019, and stated that CPUC action is needed prior to January 29, 2019, when PG&E expects to" file for Chapter 11, the PUC said.

The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time in San Francisco.

