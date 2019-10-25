Log in
PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
PG&E : California Fires Force Thousands to Evacuate -- 3rd Update

0
10/25/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

By Talal Ansari, Jim Carlton and Alicia A. Caldwell

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. -- Fires across California are threatening thousands of people and homes while utilities are warning that nearly one million homes and businesses could lose power starting this weekend.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, north of Los Angeles, the Tick Fire grew to 4,300 acres Friday. Mandatory evacuation orders were in place for 50,000 residents, and the sudden spread of the fire forced people to flee with whatever they could grab. At least six structures have been destroyed so far, officials said, and charred hillsides could be seen extending to homes' backyards.

As of Friday morning, the fire was just 5% contained. Its cause is under investigation.

In the heart of California wine country, north of San Francisco, the Kincade Fire was 5% contained Friday morning with more than 21,000 acres burning in Sonoma County. Close to 2,000 people in the region were ordered to evacuate their homes. A total of 49 structures have been destroyed.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in areas affected by both fires and said he had secured assistance from the federal government.

Officials haven't determined the cause of the Kincade Fire, but PG&E Corp. said in a public report filed Thursday that it became aware of a broken wire on one of its transmission lines in the area seven minutes before the fire began. The company said that while it turned off smaller street-level distribution lines in the area, it didn't turn off power on its transmission lines.

About 178,000 customers were affected by PG&E blackouts this week. By Friday, the utility said it had restored power to 93% of them.

But a larger shut-off that could affect millions of people in about 850,000 households and businesses in Northern and Central California is being considered for this weekend, PG&E said, as potentially powerful dry winds are forecast that could damage power lines and spark wildfires. That is more than the 750,000 customers for which PG&E cut power earlier this month, causing confusion and anger. The utility warned that the coming blackouts could last several days.

PG&E officials said Friday that this weekend's weather forecast could be historically hot, dry and windy, with wind gusts of up to 80 mph in some cases.

"These places we all love have effectively become tinderboxes," said Andy Vesey, the president of PG&E's utility arm, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. "Any spark, from any source, can lead to catastrophic results. We do not want to be one of those sources. That's why public safety shut-offs have become so frequent," Mr. Vesey said.

In and around Los Angeles County, meanwhile, Southern California Edison said it is considering similar preventive blackouts for more than 132,000 of its customers. It had already cut power for more than 20,000 other customers on Friday.

Fires and blackouts are becoming a serious threat for many businesses in Sonoma.

Even before the latest blaze began, many hotels were receiving cancellations because of the blackouts.

Smoke and evacuations from the Kincade Fire have forced the closing of 10 wineries in and around the tiny town of Geyserville.

During the 2017 firestorms that devastated parts of Napa and Sonoma counties, the number of visitors to wineries and other attractions dropped 10% to 15% immediately afterward, said Claudia Vecchio, chief executive officer of Sonoma County Tourism.

County tourism officials nearly doubled their $700,000 marketing budget to about $1.3 million to try to counter the perception of widespread closures, she said. The county was just returning to its pre-2017 fire numbers when the latest blaze hit, she said.

On Friday, Mr. Newsom announced a $75 million program to help mitigate the effects of the blackouts.

About 90 people stayed at a Red Cross shelter in Healdsburg on Thursday night, many of them workers at the region's wineries. One of them, Arturo Lopez, said he evacuated along with about 20 other bunk mates in a dormitory in Geyserville when flames threatened the community on Wednesday.

" I thought we would only be here a day or so, but we're still here," Mr. Lopez, 55 years old, said through a smoke filtration mask.

All schools in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, a significant portion of Los Angeles County, were closed Friday because of air-quality concerns, officials said.

Terri Egar and her family went to bed Thursday night believing the Tick Canyon fire was keeping its distance from her home of more than 30 years in Santa Clarita. By about 3 a.m., with windows open to help cool the house, she started smelling smoke, and she and her husband were corralled their dogs to evacuate. As they left, she saw a red glow at the top of a ridgeline near the edge of her neighborhood.

"It was pretty scary stuff," Ms. Egar said, as her husband, Steve Egar, ate breakfast outside a shelter opened at the nearby College of the Canyons. "We've been here 37 years and never been evacuated. Until last night."

--Ian Lovett contributed to this article.

Write to Talal Ansari at Talal.Ansari@wsj.com, Jim Carlton at jim.carlton@wsj.com and Alicia A. Caldwell at Alicia.Caldwell@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -30.56% 5 Delayed Quote.-78.95%
