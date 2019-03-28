PG&E : California Governor Disapproves of Proposed PG&E Board--Update

By Russell Gold

California Gov. Gavin Newsom strongly criticized what he described as plans by PG&E Corp. to stack its board of directors with hedge fund financiers interested in "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety."

The California utility, which sought bankruptcy protection in January, has said it plans to announce a new slate of directors as well as a new chief executive. PG&E faces billions of dollars in potential liabilities from its role in sparking deadly wildfires and criticism over its safety practices.

In a strongly worded letter on Thursday, Mr. Newsom made clear he disapproved of those board selections, referring to them as "hedge fund financiers, out-of-state executives and others with little or no experience in California and inadequate expertise in utility operations, regulation and safety." Mr. Newsom had been briefed on the company's proposed slate and expressed his concerns privately before making them public, a person familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Newsom's letter throws a late wrench into PG&E's plans to announce a new chief executive and board, which it has repeatedly delayed. The board slate had come together through rounds of negotiation between PG&E and various hedge funds, and advisers to the company had also sought feedback from other stakeholders.

The slate was close to being finalized when Mr. Newsom issued his statement, which PG&E had not expected, said a person familiar with the matter. Another person said that while Mr. Newsom's office had expressed concerns, it had not suggested alternate candidates

The public, pre-emptive criticism by the Democratic governor was a clear signal that he plans to take a more active role in determining the future of the utility. California is widely seen as a key player in the company's reorganization, as state leaders will likely have to take actions, such as creation of a wildfire insurance fund, to ease the financial burdens on the company -- and consequently, its customers.

PG&E said in a statement "We understand and recognize the serious concerns expressed by the Governor and share the Governor's urgency for action."

Mr. Newsom and California lawmakers have leverage in the discussions over PG&E's governance because debt-rating agencies have called for some sort of government reform to the wildfire issues. Without a state government solution, debt-rating agencies have threatened to downgrade PG&E -- and other California utilities -- to junk-bond status.

PG&E declared bankruptcy in January, saying it faced $30 billion in liabilities stemming from deadly and destructive wildfires sparked by its equipment over the past couple of years. The utility's lines started about 1,550 fires between mid-2014 and the end of 2017, as drought turned its coverage territory into a tinderbox.

In mid-January, Geisha Williams stepped down as head of the San Francisco-based utility. Recently, people familiar with the matter said that Bill Johnson, retiring chief executive of the Tennessee Valley Authority, was the likely pick to become its new CEO.

PG&E also vowed to remake its board, and three activist investors have been working with PG&E to find new management and directors, according to a regulatory filing by the investors. The group that owns 9.8% of PG&E stock includes hedge funds Abrams Capital Management LP, Knighthead Capital Management LLC and Redwood Capital Management LLC.

A separate slate of directors has been proposed by hedge fund BlueMountain Capital Management. It includes former utility executive David Crane, former California Treasurer Phil Angelides and activist investor Jeffrey Ubben of ValueAct Capital.

"We share Governor Newsom's views regarding the director qualifications necessary to position PG&E for long-term success," BlueMountain said in a statement Thursday. "As we have said previously, PG&E needs a board with proven experience in safety, claims resolution, utility operations, finance and turnarounds, and California business and public policy."

PG&E's annual meeting is set to take place in May. A vote on directors is expected at the meeting.

Alejandro Lazo and Katherine Blunt contributed to this article.

