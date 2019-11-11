Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : California Governor Questions $11 Billion PG&E Insurance Deal--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 01:46pm EST

By Peg Brickley

California Gov. Gavin Newsom questioned PG&E Corp.'s $11 billion settlement proposal for insurance losses tied to wildfires and said it could derail the utility's bankruptcy exit strategy.

In a court filing on Saturday, the Democratic governor raised several objections to the proposed deal with insurance creditors after it emerged as a sticking point in negotiations to resolve PG&E's massive debts and wildfire liabilities.

If the company can't resolve an impasse over the insurance settlement and line up wide support for an exit from chapter 11, Mr. Newsom's lawyers said the state government "will present its own plan" to resolve the bankruptcy.

His threat marked the second time in less than a month that California's governor has raised the possibility of taking PG&E's exit strategy out of management's hands.

After years of disastrous wildfires linked to PG&E equipment, the company sought court protection in January and is attempting to cobble together an agreement on how it can tackle billions of dollars of death, injury and property damage claims.

Closed-door talks aimed at creating a bankruptcy plan with broad creditor support are under way. Fire victims said in court papers the insurance settlement is impeding those talks because it would tie up too much of PG&E's cash.

The insurance proposal is scheduled for discussion on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco.

"There are serious issues before the judge this week that impact the fair administration of justice and the treatment of victims who are the least able to protect themselves," said Robert Julian, a lawyer representing the official committee of wildfire victims in PG&E's bankruptcy. "Hedge funds and insurance companies are trying to make billions of dollars of profit at the victims' expense."

The committee filed court papers on Friday arguing that wildfire victims must be prioritized over and repaid ahead of insurance claims in any chapter 11 plan.

Gov. Newsom also challenged the insurance proposal as "unfair and inequitable, unreasonable, not in the best interests of the estate, anticompetitive or otherwise objectionable.".

Some of the $11 billion cash payout would go to insurance carriers to compensate them for insured losses stemming from the wildfires. Cash would also flow to hedge funds that bought insurers' claims against PG&E at discounts, usually for less than 50% of the face value.

In a statement issued last week, a group of insurance creditors said they had agreed to take less than the full amount PG&E owes them to help the company out of bankruptcy. In a court filing Monday, the insurance creditors said the settlement passes legal muster and should be approved this week in order to prevent litigation over their claims. PG&E has pointed to the insurance deal as proof it is making progress in assembling support for its chapter 11 strategy.

Fire victims view the settlement as an obstacle to peace, saying it would force people who lost homes, businesses and loved ones to the fires to accept as compensation securities issued by the company they believe wronged them.

The controversy spotlights the investment strategies that big financial institutions use to cash in on corporate bankruptcy cases. Some of PG&E's biggest shareholders stand to profit if the proposed insurance settlement goes through, according to court papers filed by the fire victims. Nearly half of the insurance claims are in the hands of nine investment funds that own, in combination, about 19% of PG&E's stock, according to the papers.

Insurers have paid out about $16 billion to victims of the California wildfires, enough to unsettle their own balance sheets. Except for government aid and some recent emergency payments from PG&E, the insurance payouts are the only fire damages most victims have collected so far.

Many insurers sold off their claims against PG&E in the secondary market to investors like Baupost Group LLC, which owns more than $6 billion worth, and Abrams Capital Management, which owns $72 million. Baupost also owns 4.6% of PG&E's stock and Abrams owns 4.7%, according to court papers.

Cross-investing at various places in a bankrupt company's capital structure is a standard distressed investing strategy. PG&E has long been a target of criticism in California for paying out dividends instead of investing in improved safety for its aged power lines and poles.

If the insurance settlement goes through as proposed, Baupost would make a sizable profitenough to offset the paper losses it has taken on its stockholdings as PG&E's shares plunged.

PG&E's share price isn't holding up well under the pressure of bankruptcy, where the company's plan faces competition from a rival chapter 11 scenario backed by bondholders in an alliance with fire victims.

Write to Peg Brickley at peg.brickley@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION -6.71% 6.048 Delayed Quote.-72.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PG&E CORPORATION
01:46pPG&E : California Governor Questions $11 Billion PG&E Insurance Deal--Update
DJ
09:05aPG&E : California Governor Questions $11 Billion PG&E Insurance Deal
DJ
02:48aPG&E Settlement Imperils Broader Deal -- WSJ
DJ
11/10PG&E : Blackouts, Wildfires Test California Gov. Newsom in His First Crisis
DJ
11/09PG&E : Fire Victims Confront PG&E Bankruptcy -2-
DJ
11/09Fire Victims Confront PG&E Bankruptcy -- WSJ
DJ
11/08PG&E Plan to Pay Insurance Claims in Cash Hurts Bankruptcy Talks -- Update
DJ
11/08PG&E : Bankruptcy Protections Could Mean Less Money -2-
DJ
11/08PG&E : Bankruptcy Protections Could Mean Less Money for Wildfire Victims
DJ
11/08PG&E CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 17 329 M
EBIT 2019 3 611 M
Net income 2019 -618 M
Debt 2019 24 406 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,47x
P/E ratio 2020 4,66x
EV / Sales2019 1,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 3 662 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,59  $
Last Close Price 6,92  $
Spread / Highest target 203%
Spread / Average Target 81,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William D. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nora Mead Brownell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fred J. Fowler Independent Director
Eric D. Mullins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-72.72%3 662
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.27.76%111 192
ENEL S.P.A.36.12%77 655
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.23%68 022
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.12.34%66 621
SOUTHERN COMPANY39.48%64 864
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group