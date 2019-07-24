Log in
PG&E : California Governor Win Two-Week Reprieve From Creditor Attacks

07/24/2019 | 08:27pm EDT

By Andrew Scurria

The judge presiding over PG&E Corp.'s bankruptcy declined to end the utility's exclusive control over the proceedings, instead granting California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration time to try to avoid a free-for-all among competing restructuring strategies.

At a hearing Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, Judge Dennis Montali deferred a request by bondholders to terminate PG&E's exclusive authority over restructuring terms after attorneys for Mr. Newsom and PG&E asked for a two-week delay.

In that time, state authorities and PG&E will devise a protocol for evaluating alternative chapter 11 proposals that is designed to keep PG&E in control of the proceedings.

The administration and the company asked for the delay after separate groups of bondholders and property insurers put forth their own chapter 11 proposals, seeking to end PG&E's exclusive control rights.

Michael Stamer, an attorney representing 25 PG&E bondholders including Elliott Management Corp., said the request was "an unprecedented, undocumented road to nowhere" considering the company hadn't made progress toward a viable chapter 11 plan.

The bondholders have offered to raise up to $30 billion in capital for PG&E in exchange for up to 95% ownership of the company, while insurance companies joined by hedge-fund manager Baupost Group LLC have put forth their own takeover bid.

Alan Kornberg, an attorney for the California Public Utilities Commission, said that multiple, competing proposals could complicate PG&E's bankruptcy, dragging out the proceedings and threatening its ability to meet a June 2020 deadline imposed by state lawmakers.

If PG&E doesn't wrap up its bankruptcy by then, it won't be able to access a multibillion-dollar fund to cover liabilities stemming from a series of devastating wildfires linked to its utility equipment.

"We can't let competition turn into chaos," Mr. Kornberg said.

He said the administration wanted a two-week time out to devise a protocol for sorting through dueling bankruptcy proposals and choosing which would work best for ratepayers, workers, investors and property owners affected by the wildfires.

PG&E is scheduled to appear on Aug. 9 before Judge Montali, who would need to approve any protocol. If he doesn't, creditors could pick up their efforts to strip PG&E of its exclusivity rights.

Mr. Stamer, the bondholders' lawyer, said "two weeks is a long time" given the deadlines PG&E is up against and suggested that developing a protocol would take closer to a month.

"What is happening here is a path toward further entrenchment of [PG&E] and perpetual exclusivity," he said.

Judge Montali expressed confidence he would confirm a bankruptcy plan by June 2020 and deferred the bondholder motion.

PG&E shareholders including Abrams Capital Management LP and Knighthead Capital Management LLC said in a statement they were pleased with the ruling, saying it would allow the company to develop a framework to determine the best financing proposal. They have been at odds with PG&E bondholders, whose proposed terms would dilute existing equity interests.

PG&E has said the bondholders are angling for a voice and a vote in the bankruptcy process they don't deserve and would recover more than 100% of the value of their claims under their proposal.

Write to Andrew Scurria at Andrew.Scurria@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION 0.00% 18.89 Delayed Quote.-20.46%
