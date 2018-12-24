PG&E : California PUC Evaluates Possible Breakup of Pacific Gas and Electric -Bloomberg

--The California Public Utilities Commission has started a process to evaluate whether PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) Pacific Gas and Electric utility should be split up, Bloomberg News reported.

--PG&E's stock price has been hurt amid concerns about potential liabilities from this year's Camp Fire in Northern California. PG&E said in a statement that it acknowledged regulators' concerns and that it needs to "re-earn" the trust of customers, Bloomberg reported.

--Citigroup analyst Praful Mehta said in a research note that the changes being considered by regulators will "only help reduce ongoing risk without destroying shareholder value," Bloomberg reported.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-22/california-s-pg-e-roiled-as-regulator-raises-breakup-threat

