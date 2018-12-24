Log in
PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
  News  
PG&E : California PUC Evaluates Possible Breakup of Pacific Gas and Electric -Bloomberg

12/24/2018

--The California Public Utilities Commission has started a process to evaluate whether PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) Pacific Gas and Electric utility should be split up, Bloomberg News reported.

--PG&E's stock price has been hurt amid concerns about potential liabilities from this year's Camp Fire in Northern California. PG&E said in a statement that it acknowledged regulators' concerns and that it needs to "re-earn" the trust of customers, Bloomberg reported.

--Citigroup analyst Praful Mehta said in a research note that the changes being considered by regulators will "only help reduce ongoing risk without destroying shareholder value," Bloomberg reported.

Full story at https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-22/california-s-pg-e-roiled-as-regulator-raises-breakup-threat

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 17 269 M
EBIT 2018 2 892 M
Net income 2018 301 M
Debt 2018 19 836 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 5,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,81x
Capitalization 11 800 M
Managers
NameTitle
Geisha J. Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nickolas Stavropoulos Chief Operating Officer
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-49.25%11 800
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.23%62 498
IBERDROLA8.51%50 978
DOMINION ENERGY-7.61%49 163
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.24%46 393
EXELON CORPORATION16.44%44 376
