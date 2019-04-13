PG&E : California Proposes Fixes to State's Wildfire Crisis

By Katherine Blunt

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released a suite of proposals for how to confront the soaring wildfire liability costs that pushed PG&E Corp. into bankruptcy and threaten the financial health of the state's other utilities.

The ideas include creating a California wildfire fund to spread costs from fire-related lawsuits, and modifying a state liability standard that makes utilities responsible for damages arising from fires sparked by their equipment, even if they aren't found negligent in maintaining it.

The report by the Democratic governor, elected last November, amounts to an opening gambit in what is expected to be a monthslong debate in Sacramento about how to address PG&E's restructuring while protecting the state's two other utilities, which have seen their credit ratings erode due to fire-related concerns.

It stopped short of offering a road map for how these proposals might be enacted, instead raising a series of questions for policy makers to debate.

Mr. Newsom is facing pressure from Wall Street to clarify how the state might move to limit utility exposure to wildfire risk, which has escalated in recent years due to drought and climate change. An unusual provision of the California Constitution puts utilities on the hook to pay property damages resulting from fires tied to their equipment.

That exposure has proven particularly damaging for PG&E, which sought bankruptcy protection in January to confront more than $30 billion in potential liability costs. State investigators have tied its equipment to more than a dozen wildfires in 2017, and the company has said one of its transmission lines likely caused a fire in November that killed 85 people in Paradise, Calif.

"Wildfire risk is a complex issue and we look forward to continuing to work with our regulators, policy makers and the Commission on Catastrophic Wildfire Cost and Recovery to examine a range of solutions that will help make the energy system safer and safeguard California's clean energy future," a PG&E spokeswoman said.

The fires have shaken investor confidence in the state's other large utilities, Edison International's Southern California Edison and Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas & Electric. Credit-ratings firms recently have downgraded both companies, citing nearly unchecked potential for wildfire liabilities and uncertainty as to whether state regulators will allow them to recover those costs through customers.

The governor's report, developed by a "strike force" convened in February to reassess California's energy policies, called for greater accountability from PG&E, while emphasizing the need to lessen the liability burden for all of the state's utilities so long as they operate responsibly.

"Under the status quo, all parties lose -- wildfire victims, energy consumers, and Californians committed to addressing climate change," the report stated.

It proposed creating a catastrophic wildfire fund to offset some of the liability costs that might otherwise be passed on to customers. The fund, the report said, could be capitalized by the three investor-owned utilities, as well as penalties imposed if they fail to keep their systems safe.

Perhaps most significantly, the report floated the idea of modifying the state's strict liability standard to one based on fault.

In that case, the utility would pay for fire-related property damage only its if own misconduct caused the blaze. If the utility acted responsibly, insurance companies would bear those losses.

As an alternative, the report stated, California could create a liquidity fund to bridge the gap between when a utility pays liability costs and when it is able to recoup those costs from customers.

Such a fund essentially would provide bridge loans that the utilities would be required to repay after regulators determined if liability costs were eligible for recovery.

Edison International Chief Executive Pedro Pizarro said last month in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that said that such a modification would be a significant step in protecting the financial health of the state's utilities. He advocated for holding each one accountable for carrying out extensive wildfire safety plans submitted to state regulators earlier this year.

"Our biggest focus right now is on creating a more clear tie between our substantial compliance with wildfire mitigation plans and our ability to recover costs if, heaven forbid, a fire happens," he said.

Southern California Edison on Thursday asked federal regulators for permission to increase transmission rates in June to boost regulated profits by 6%. The company said such an increase is necessary to account for wildfire risk and uncertainty about state policies for cost recovery, which have spooked investors and increased its cost of capital.

Mr. Newsom's plan included other measures that would support the state's renewable energy goals and safer utility operations. It raised the possibility of creating a "state power procurement entity" similar to ones currently in Illinois and Ontario. That entity would be responsible for entering into long-term power contracts for renewable as well as conventional power sources, allowing the state's utilities to focus on delivering power and maintaining the grid.

