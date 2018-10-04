Log in
PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG)
10/04 08:02:17 pm
46.795 USD   -0.86%
News 
News

PG&E : Celebrates National Energy Efficiency Day

10/04/2018 | 07:01pm CEST

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is joining key organizations, utilities, and businesses across California in recognition of the third annual national Energy Efficiency Day (EE Day) tomorrow October 5, 2018. Saving energy is the fastest, most effective way to meet our energy needs, cut energy bills, reduce pollution and meet California’s clean energy goals. Energy efficiency is also an economic engine in the U.S., supporting 2.25 million jobs in manufacturing, construction and other fields – most of which can’t be outsourced overseas.

“The goal of Energy Efficiency Day directly aligns with our vision to continue to build on our ongoing sustainability efforts. Last year we helped more than 170,000 PG&E customers choose energy efficient appliances and electronics to reduce their energy needs and save money,” said Vincent Davis, senior director of customer energy solutions at PG&E.

Everyone benefits from smarter energy use: reducing power generation demand means saving precious natural resources, as well as lowering pollution and greenhouse gas levels. The average household, for example, saves almost $500 every year from efficiency standards for common appliances such as dishwashers, refrigerators, and water heaters.

PG&E encourages customers to consider five easy ways to lower energy costs and save money indoors this fall.

1. Seal air leaks
Air sealing an old or especially drafty house can save more than 20 percent on heating and cooling bills.

2. Adjust thermostat
Customers can save as much as 10 percent a year on heating and cooling by simply turning their thermostat back 7°-10°F for 8 hours a day from its normal setting.

3. Upgrade windows
Replacing old windows with ENERGY STAR certified windows lowers household energy bills by an average of 12 percent nationwide.

4. Use ceiling fans
Reverse ceiling fans this winter to produce a gentle updraft, forcing warm air near the ceiling down into the living space.

5. Check water heater temperature
Set water heater thermostat at 120 degrees F or lower. This way you'll reduce the amount of energy it takes to produce and maintain your hot water by not overheating it. The average household spends more than $250 per year on water heating; the second largest energy expenditure behind heating and cooling.

To learn more about PG&E’s energy efficiency efforts, visit www.pge.com, or join the conversation on Twitter by using the hashtag #EEDay2018.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation’s cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and www.pge.com/en/about/newsroom/index.page.


© Business Wire 2018
