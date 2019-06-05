Log in
PG&E Corporation PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PG&E : Climbs 9% After S.F. Regulator Hires Adviser to Explore Acquisition of Some Assets -- Reuters

0
06/05/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

-- Shares of PG&E gained 9.3% to $20.56 in afternoon trading after the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said it hired a financial adviser to explore the possibility of buying some of the power company's assets, according to a report from Reuters.

-- S.F.'s PUC is investigating the acquisition of some distribution assets to achieve self-sufficiency in generating electricity and more stable rates.

-- The regulator hired Jefferies LLC to examine a potential deal to buy the assets, Reuters reported.

www.reuters.com/article/us-pg-e-us-sanfrancisco-assets/san-francisco-city-hires-adviser-to-explore-potential-acquisition-of-pge-assets-idUSKCN1T52GQ

Write to Patrick Chu at Patrick.Chu@WSJ.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PG&E CORPORATION 9.93% 20.6 Delayed Quote.-24.67%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 699 M
EBIT 2019 3 135 M
Net income 2019 1 729 M
Debt 2019 22 852 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,43
P/E ratio 2020 4,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 9 917 M
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Simon Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Kelly Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard A. Meserve Independent Director
Barbara L. Rambo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-24.67%9 468
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.70%95 586
ENEL13.18%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.46%62 627
IBERDROLA20.49%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.30%60 948
