PG&E : Climbs 9% After S.F. Regulator Hires Adviser to Explore Acquisition of Some Assets -- Reuters

-- Shares of PG&E gained 9.3% to $20.56 in afternoon trading after the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission said it hired a financial adviser to explore the possibility of buying some of the power company's assets, according to a report from Reuters.

-- S.F.'s PUC is investigating the acquisition of some distribution assets to achieve self-sufficiency in generating electricity and more stable rates.

-- The regulator hired Jefferies LLC to examine a potential deal to buy the assets, Reuters reported.

www.reuters.com/article/us-pg-e-us-sanfrancisco-assets/san-francisco-city-hires-adviser-to-explore-potential-acquisition-of-pge-assets-idUSKCN1T52GQ

Write to Patrick Chu at Patrick.Chu@WSJ.com