Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PG&E Corporation    PCG

PG&E CORPORATION

(PCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PG&E : Completes Rotating Power Outages Conducted at Direction of State Grid Operator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/15/2020 | 01:25am EDT

Power Restored to Essentially All Impacted Customers

Tonight’s Rotating Outages Were Not a Public Safety Power Shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has completed the rotating power outages it conducted today at the direction of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), a measure employed to relieve strain on the power grid during the statewide heatwave.

Power has been restored to essentially all of the approximately 220,000 impacted customers, and PG&E crews are working safely to restore the remaining customers.

Rotating outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are conducted during specific high fire threat conditions.

Due to the emergency, PG&E was unable to notify customers in advance of the rotating power outages, which impacted customers earlier this evening for a few hours in the following counties: El Dorado, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma.

CAISO oversees the larger power grid and balances energy demand with supply. Today’s heatwave greatly increased power demand and outstripped resources for a short period. Other power utilities in the state were directed to conduct rotating outages as well.

Unrelated to the rotating outages, some customers are still out of power due to separate heat-related issues.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur PG&E CORPORATION
01:25aPG&E : Completes Rotating Power Outages Conducted at Direction of State Grid Ope..
BU
08/14PG&E : Given Strain on Power Grid During Excessive Heat, PG&E Begins Rotating Po..
BU
08/14PG&E : Safety Action Center Reaches One Million Californians at Anniversary of L..
AQ
08/13PG&E : Encourages Customers to Conserve Electricity as California Declares a Fle..
BU
08/13PG&E : Safety Action Center Reaches One Million Californians at Anniversary of L..
BU
08/13PG&E : The Hard Work of Hardening, PG&E Makes the Grid More Resilient and Resist..
AQ
08/12THE HARD WORK OF HARDENING : PG&E Makes the Grid More Resilient and Resistant to..
BU
08/10PG&E : Hosting Added Wildfire Safety Webinars This Wednesday and Next
BU
08/10PG&E : With National 811 Day Approaching, PG&E Reminds Anyone with a Shovel or B..
AQ
08/07PG&E : With National 811 Day Approaching, PG&E Reminds Anyone with a Shovel or B..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18 465 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 587 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 756 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 18 269 M 18 269 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,03x
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart PG&E CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
PG&E Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PG&E CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,71 $
Last Close Price 9,41 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Lloyd Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Flexon Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jason P. Wells Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cheryl F. Campbell Independent Director
John M. Woolard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PG&E CORPORATION-13.43%18 269
NEXTERA ENERGY15.83%139 256
ENEL S.P.A.13.24%96 289
IBERDROLA19.50%81 709
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.79%66 561
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.93%60 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group