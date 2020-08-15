PG&E : Completes Rotating Power Outages Conducted at Direction of State Grid Operator

Power Restored to Essentially All Impacted Customers

Tonight’s Rotating Outages Were Not a Public Safety Power Shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has completed the rotating power outages it conducted today at the direction of the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), a measure employed to relieve strain on the power grid during the statewide heatwave.

Power has been restored to essentially all of the approximately 220,000 impacted customers, and PG&E crews are working safely to restore the remaining customers.

Rotating outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are conducted during specific high fire threat conditions.

Due to the emergency, PG&E was unable to notify customers in advance of the rotating power outages, which impacted customers earlier this evening for a few hours in the following counties: El Dorado, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma.

CAISO oversees the larger power grid and balances energy demand with supply. Today’s heatwave greatly increased power demand and outstripped resources for a short period. Other power utilities in the state were directed to conduct rotating outages as well.

Unrelated to the rotating outages, some customers are still out of power due to separate heat-related issues.

