PG&E Corporation : Announces $3.25 Billion Common Stock Investment from Multiple Investors

Company also amends equity backstop commitment letters to permit more efficient capital raise

PG&E Corporation today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Investment Agreement”) with a select number of investors, including affiliates of Appaloosa, Third Point LLC, Zimmer Partners and Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, that have agreed to purchase an aggregate of $3.25 billion in common stock of PG&E, expected to be issued in a private placement upon PG&E’s emergence from Chapter 11.

The transaction is expected to close on the effective date of PG&E’s emergence from Chapter 11. The investors will pay up to $10.50 per share, depending on the price per share to be paid in an expected public offering of common stock, as provided in the Investment Agreement for such purchase. The proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund a portion of PG&E’s exit financing. Shares purchased in the private placement will be subject to a 90-day lock-up, subject to certain exceptions. The investors may terminate the Investment Agreement if the equity backstop commitments, which PG&E previously received from the equity backstop parties, are drawn or if PG&E does not emerge from Chapter 11 within 45 days.

Lazard acted as financial advisor, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal advisor and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agents for the company.

Amendment to Equity Backstop Commitment Letters

PG&E Corporation also announced that it has received the consents needed to amend the equity backstop commitment letters to eliminate the previously existing tier structure that required the company to meet minimum prices to execute either a fully marketed or rights offering. Under the terms of the amendment, the company may pursue any kind of marketed equity capital raise, as long as the price per share in the transaction exceeds the “Backstop Price” provided in the equity backstop commitment letters. In addition, as part of the amendment, the parties to the backstop commitment letters have committed to enter into a Redeemable Forward Stock Purchase Agreement (“RFSPA”) for $523 million.

“Today’s announcement is another positive step toward PG&E’s emergence from Chapter 11, ensuring wildfire victims are paid more quickly and positioning the company for a sustainable financial future,” said PG&E Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jason Wells. “The amended backstop agreement simplifies our exit financing, while maintaining important protections should the market experience substantial volatility. These agreements also are a clear signal of confidence in PG&E’s future.”

Reduced Size of Future Capital Raise; Increased Flexibility

By entering into the private placement and the RFSPA, PG&E has prearranged for almost $3.8 billion of the $9.0 billion of equity required for emergence. Combined with the amendment to the equity backstop commitment letters, PG&E has meaningfully reduced the amount of equity required to be raised for emergence and has meaningfully increased its flexibility as it considers alternatives to raise the remaining amount.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the “Utility”), an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. Each of PG&E Corporation and the Utility is a separate entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to separate laws, rules and regulations.

