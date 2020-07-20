Log in
PG&E Corporation : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/20/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on July 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its second quarter 2020 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast.  The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What:

Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call



When:

Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where:

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx



How:

Live over the Internet – log on to the web at the address above

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7187556. Participants who pre-register will receive dial-in information, conference passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the information provided in the confirmation email. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the conference call has started.

The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast.

A replay of the conference call will be archived through August 6, 2020 at
http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through August 6, 2020, by dialing (800) 585-8367. International callers may dial (416) 621-4642. For both domestic and international callers, the confirmation code 7187556 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at (415) 972-7080 if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.  For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

