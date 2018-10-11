PG&E Corporation : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call for members of the financial community on November 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2018 results. The public can access the conference call via a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What: Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Call



When: Monday, November 5, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx



How: Live over the Internet – log on to the web at the address above

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through November 19, 2018, by dialing (800) 585-8367. International callers may dial (416) 621-4642. For both domestic and international callers, the confirmation code 7077354 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at (415) 972-7080 if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a Fortune 200 energy-based holding company, headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, California's largest investor-owned utility. PG&E serves about 16 million Californians across a 70,000 square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit the Web site at http://www.pgecorp.com.

